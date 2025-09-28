Who Really Makes Sam's Club Food Court Hot Dogs?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There has long been a rivalry between Sam's Club and Costco, and one of the biggest areas of competition is the chains' respective food courts. The Sam's Club Café serves many of the same menu items as the Costco food court, with many shoppers divided on who does it better. One particular area of debate concerns the chain's trademark hot dogs. When comparing the Costco vs. Sam's Club food court hot dogs, it's important to note that Sam's Club actually reduced the cost of its hot dog combo from $1.50 to a mere $1.38 in a direct effort to beat Costco's iconic $1.50 hot dog deal. Unlike Costco, the Sam's Club Café serves two different types of hot dogs: all-beef franks and cheddar cheese pork franks. But what brand is really behind Sam's Club's hot dogs?

One thing that both warehouse giants have in common is that each one sells its own private-label hot dogs in its food courts. Just like Costco's hot dogs are Kirkland ¼ pound beef dinner franks, Sam's Club's private-label brand, Member's Mark, is the brand behind Sam's Club Café hot dogs. The café serves both Member's Mark Cheddar Cheese Pork Franks and classic ¼-pound all-beef franks. Sam's Club uses the Member's Mark label to produce a wide range of products that are sold in the warehouse, from groceries and prepared meals to clothing and home goods. Member's Mark, like Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, was designed to be an affordable alternative to the name brands that are also sold in the warehouses.