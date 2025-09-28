The Disney Kitchenware Hiding In Your Cupboard Could Include Valuable Treasures

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dishware always seems to be collectible, with some of the most popular finds being vintage jadeite . But some Disney lovers might have unique collectibles hiding in their kitchens, picked up on visits to Disney's Magic Kingdom or Disneyland, or handed down from relatives. They could be valuable treasures or just rare finds that are highly sought-after. While most Disney kitchenware pieces made in the last 30 years are easy to find and won't necessarily have a high resale value, other Disney collectibles may be worth something.

The most sought-after "Disneyana" collectibles right now are ones featuring characters that Millennials and Gen Z grew up with, including "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Toy Story," and "Lilo & Stitch." If you have mugs, plates, or cookie jars featuring characters from those movies, they may be easier to sell.

Some of the Disney kitchen items with the highest prices on eBay right now are ceramic cookie jar sets featuring Snow White, listed for $200, and Winnie the Pooh, listed for $250, and a Disney Roger Rabbit salt and pepper shaker set for over $375. Another high-priced item is a Vintage Sleeping Beauty Castle plate and cereal bowl that is listed for over $1,300.

One of the highest listings we found for Disney kitchenware on eBay is the Lenox Walt Disney Spice Jar Collection, including the original wood display rack, which the seller has listed for $1,999. This collection debuted in 1995 and was discontinued shortly after.