Yes, Pistachios Can Go Bad (And Here's How To Tell)
Pistachios are having quite the moment. As the star of the now-famous "Dubai chocolate bar," these shelled glories have really gone viral, so much so that there was even a shortage at one point. If you're someone who hoarded up during the frenzy, you might want to keep an eye on your stash. Contrary to what you might think, pistachios do go bad — and it doesn't take that long for them to deteriorate.
When stored correctly, pistachios can stay fresh for up to one year, but it all depends on where you put them. They may only last one or two weeks at room temperature, but they'll fare much better in the freezer. If you think yours have been sitting around for too long, it's time to pull them out and check them. The first way to tell if pistachios have gone bad is by looking at them. If there are any signs of mold, toss them straight away.
If the shells look withered or the color of the pistachios has darkened, then it's also probably time for the trash. If you're still unsure, give them a sniff. Any kind of musty scent is a bad sign, as is a paint-like odor. The texture will also be off. If you eat a pistachio that's soft and bitter-tasting, it's past its prime. A rancid nut isn't necessarily unsafe to eat, but it definitely won't make for a pleasant experience — and you will be able to tell the difference in your pistachio paste.
The best way to store pistachios
Like other nuts, pistachios go bad because of oxidation. This basically occurs when the fats in the nuts break down, a process that is accelerated by exposure to heat and air. You can't completely stop nature, but you can prolong the life of your pistachios. The best way to do this is by keeping them in an airtight container away from any direct sunlight or heat source, like the oven.
The back of the pantry is best if you want the nuts to remain at room temperature, but the longest they'll stay fresh for is about two weeks. If you utilize the fridge, you could keep them fresh for three months, and they should stay crunchy in the freezer for 12 months. Just make sure your container is sealed if you're using the fridge or freezer, as pistachios can absorb other flavors like onion and garlic.
All you need to do to enjoy the frozen pistachios is thaw them slightly. If they've lost some of their crunch, just heat them up in the oven for a few minutes, and if you don't use all of the nuts you pull out, feel free to freeze them again. Or just make an Italian pistachio cream or pistachio tiramisu. You can always try out a decadent Dubai chocolate bar too — if you haven't had your fill yet.