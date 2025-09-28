Yes, Pistachios Can Go Bad (And Here's How To Tell)

Pistachios are having quite the moment. As the star of the now-famous "Dubai chocolate bar," these shelled glories have really gone viral, so much so that there was even a shortage at one point. If you're someone who hoarded up during the frenzy, you might want to keep an eye on your stash. Contrary to what you might think, pistachios do go bad — and it doesn't take that long for them to deteriorate.

When stored correctly, pistachios can stay fresh for up to one year, but it all depends on where you put them. They may only last one or two weeks at room temperature, but they'll fare much better in the freezer. If you think yours have been sitting around for too long, it's time to pull them out and check them. The first way to tell if pistachios have gone bad is by looking at them. If there are any signs of mold, toss them straight away.

If the shells look withered or the color of the pistachios has darkened, then it's also probably time for the trash. If you're still unsure, give them a sniff. Any kind of musty scent is a bad sign, as is a paint-like odor. The texture will also be off. If you eat a pistachio that's soft and bitter-tasting, it's past its prime. A rancid nut isn't necessarily unsafe to eat, but it definitely won't make for a pleasant experience — and you will be able to tell the difference in your pistachio paste.