The Worst Frozen Beef Burgers We've Ever Eaten Taste Nothing Like Beef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes you just don't have time to make burger patties from scratch, especially if you're hosting a big party. With so many different types of frozen burger patties available now, it's easier than ever before to find one that is flavorful, has a good texture, and uses quality beef. Of course, it's also important to know what you're really getting when you choose frozen beef patties vs. fresh.

To find out which grocery store frozen patties are the best, Tasting Table ranked 11 frozen beef burgers. Flanders Classic Beef Patties ended up last on our list. Our reviewer found them disappointing in taste and texture. Overall, they provided the opposite of the classic beef flavor the product claims to have. The third ingredient listed on the product's nutrition label is beef hearts, which may be responsible for the burger's strange texture and chewy consistency.

While frozen burger patties are convenient, they need the right seasoning to make them taste good. Unfortunately, these patties were way over-seasoned with salt, dextrose, onion powder, other spices and spice extractives. These mystery flavorings are overpowering, which may be necessary given that the quality of the beef left a lot to be desired. The patties were heavily processed and had a texture more similar to crab cakes than burgers. Beyond taste and texture, the patties just didn't hold up — literally. Instead, they crumbled apart after cooking. Our reviewer couldn't even finish eating it, saying that the burger "left a strange coating in [their] mouth and even on the fork."