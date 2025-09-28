The Worst Frozen Beef Burgers We've Ever Eaten Taste Nothing Like Beef
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sometimes you just don't have time to make burger patties from scratch, especially if you're hosting a big party. With so many different types of frozen burger patties available now, it's easier than ever before to find one that is flavorful, has a good texture, and uses quality beef. Of course, it's also important to know what you're really getting when you choose frozen beef patties vs. fresh.
To find out which grocery store frozen patties are the best, Tasting Table ranked 11 frozen beef burgers. Flanders Classic Beef Patties ended up last on our list. Our reviewer found them disappointing in taste and texture. Overall, they provided the opposite of the classic beef flavor the product claims to have. The third ingredient listed on the product's nutrition label is beef hearts, which may be responsible for the burger's strange texture and chewy consistency.
While frozen burger patties are convenient, they need the right seasoning to make them taste good. Unfortunately, these patties were way over-seasoned with salt, dextrose, onion powder, other spices and spice extractives. These mystery flavorings are overpowering, which may be necessary given that the quality of the beef left a lot to be desired. The patties were heavily processed and had a texture more similar to crab cakes than burgers. Beyond taste and texture, the patties just didn't hold up — literally. Instead, they crumbled apart after cooking. Our reviewer couldn't even finish eating it, saying that the burger "left a strange coating in [their] mouth and even on the fork."
What you should know about Flanders Classic Beef Patties
Flanders Classic Beef Patties are sold in many U.S. grocery stores, including Kroger, Walmart, H-E-B, Winn-Dixie, and Dollar General. The cost for a package of four 16-ounce patties ranges from $10 to $12 depending on the store and location. They certainly aren't the least expensive or best option for frozen beef patties, as there are several brands available for half the price and with much better quality. In fact, our six favorite store-bought beef burger brands are almost as good as homemade.
Reviews posted on store product pages, Reddit, and even GameFAQs are primarily negative about Flanders Classic Beef Patties. One Reddit user made a post in r/Food titled "Flander's 'Beef Patties' are an abomination," and said "a. they smell like burned plastic b. they fall apart when grilled. c. they taste like a poor quality meatloaf that dissolves in your mouth. No beef texture. We threw them in the garbage. They shouldn't be eaten. Flanders beef patties should be boycotted for it's [sic] crimes against humanity."
Meanwhile, the patties have a 3.5 star rating on Walmart's website, with some reviewers praising the product for being a budget-friendly option. However, negative reviews call out the burgers' mushy texture, awful taste, and greasiness. One reviewer said: "might be the absolute worst burger I've ever experienced." Reviewers share similar sentiments on Dollar General's website, where the burgers have a 2.5 star rating. As one customer wrote, "These are absolutely terrible [and] taste nothing like any burger I've ever encountered before." Another said the burgers are "not for human consumption." We agree.