The Pie Flavor You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Something delicious is about to land on your dessert plate. Fall is pie season, after all. From the first crisp September night to the last bite of Thanksgiving leftovers, pie is everywhere. Whether you're baking one yourself, picking one up from your favorite bakery, or showing up to Friendsgiving with a fork in hand, autumn has a way of making every slice feel like a moment worth savoring.

But what if your favorite pie isn't just about taste? What if your cravings are written in the stars? Astrology shows us that your Sun sign reflects your essence, your Moon sign guides your comfort and cravings, and your Rising sign flavors the way you show up in the world, even at the dessert table.

Below, you'll discover the fall pie flavor that best matches your zodiac sign. Peek at your Sun, Moon, and Rising for the full dessert spread, because just like any well-curated dessert table, astrology is more fun when you remember you have a little bit of everything.