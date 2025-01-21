Elevate Banana Cream Pie With One Decadent Topping Swap

A classic banana cream pie is a step up from the old school banana pudding, swapping Nilla wafers for a buttery flakey pie crust and banana pudding for scratch-made vanilla custard layered with banana slices. You can still elevate a banana cream pie by swapping the traditional whipped cream topping for meringue.

Whipped cream is a simple blend of heavy whipping cream and sugar, which brings a dairy richness to pair with the sliced bananas and vanilla custard. Meringue swaps the dairy for egg whites, making for a much lighter, airier topping. Plus, since the vanilla custard calls for egg yolks only, the separated egg whites are already waiting to be whipped into a meringue. Not only is meringue a lighter topping to offset the heavy richness of the custard, but a quick stint in the oven will harden and char it for a textural contrast and a more elegant presentation.

While whipped cream is a topping you can dollop on top of refrigerated custard, meringue does require the extra step of baking the pie again to set it. That said, you can also use a culinary blow torch, like this one by Sondiko, to toast the stiff meringue peaks.

