The Worst Trader Joe's Ice Cream Is Still Perfectly Enjoyable
When it comes to sweet treats, Trader Joe's has a lock on cookies, pastries, candies, ice creams, and more. With so many options to choose from, honing in on just one desirable dessert can be a challenge. Tasting Table took to researching Trader Joe's ice cream flavors to determine which one ranked the best. Although its French Vanilla variety took the very bottom spot, it's worth noting that both our taste tester and the general public still consider it top-notch.
As our taste tester explained, Trader Joe's French Vanilla ice cream is not something they'd describe as the "worst" — even if they did rank it last. It was simply the least impressive of Trader Joe's ice cream flavors. With a minimal list of ingredients — including milk, cream, cane sugar, egg yolks, natural vanilla flavor, and a stabilizer blend — the frozen dessert delivers on the very basics. But, that's exactly where it pales in comparison to the others in Trader Joe's lineup: its sheer simplicity.
Despite its last place ranking among its confectionary compatriots in the Trader Joe's freezer, the grocer's French Vanilla ice cream actually took the second place spot in Tasting Table's ranking of grocery store-brand vanilla ice creams. Customers across Reddit also indicate that these pints are a solid choice. What's more, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it.
The public's opinions on Trader Joe's French Vanilla ice cream
There are some mixed opinions when it comes to Trader Joe's French Vanilla ice cream. On one hand, people complain that the use of carob bean gum and guar gum as stabilizers create a gummy texture. On the other, people say it's one of their favorite ice cream brands and flavors, with some going as far as to call it a "10/10" on Reddit. Perhaps most indicative of its quality is the fact that it's been honorably compared to the customer favorite, Kirkland Signature treat: Costco's super premium vanilla ice cream – leading to speculations that the same California brand may be behind them both.
Considering it's relatively reasonable price point of $6 to $7 for a half gallon depending on the location, it's certainly worthwhile to explore this Trader Joe's French Vanilla ice cream flavor. Plus, a reliable vanilla ice cream presents many opportunities for desserts that go beyond a simple bowl and a couple scoops. Whether scooped into a glass of root beer or cola for a fun and delicious float, smashed between two freshly-baked chocolate chip cookies to make an ice cream sandwich, or topped on a warm slice of fruit pie for an à la mode-style serving, this vanilla ice cream may have been ranked last — but it's far from the "worst."