The Worst Trader Joe's Ice Cream Is Still Perfectly Enjoyable

When it comes to sweet treats, Trader Joe's has a lock on cookies, pastries, candies, ice creams, and more. With so many options to choose from, honing in on just one desirable dessert can be a challenge. Tasting Table took to researching Trader Joe's ice cream flavors to determine which one ranked the best. Although its French Vanilla variety took the very bottom spot, it's worth noting that both our taste tester and the general public still consider it top-notch.

As our taste tester explained, Trader Joe's French Vanilla ice cream is not something they'd describe as the "worst" — even if they did rank it last. It was simply the least impressive of Trader Joe's ice cream flavors. With a minimal list of ingredients — including milk, cream, cane sugar, egg yolks, natural vanilla flavor, and a stabilizer blend — the frozen dessert delivers on the very basics. But, that's exactly where it pales in comparison to the others in Trader Joe's lineup: its sheer simplicity.

Despite its last place ranking among its confectionary compatriots in the Trader Joe's freezer, the grocer's French Vanilla ice cream actually took the second place spot in Tasting Table's ranking of grocery store-brand vanilla ice creams. Customers across Reddit also indicate that these pints are a solid choice. What's more, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it.