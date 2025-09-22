8 Restaurant Chain Frozen Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

Restaurant chains have infiltrated grocery stores. It's actually been going on for quite some time. White Castle was among the first to go retail with its sliders — all the way back in 1987. Now you'll see familiar faces like Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts in the coffee aisle. Buffalo Wild Wings and Subway have taken to the sauce shelf. And I'm sure we've all noticed the influence of Krispy Kreme donuts in supermarket bakeries. Brands choose to take a walk on the retail side because it allows them to meet consumers where they are (aka at home) while satisfying demand, extending brand awareness, and generating a new revenue stream with just a handful of signature products.

One aisle in particular has become ground zero for this movement: the frozen section. More specifically, frozen appetizers are at the frontline of what we'll call the restaurant-to-retail revolution. For every store-brand or name-brand freezer snack, there seems to be a well-known restaurant equivalent from chains like TGI Fridays, P.F. Chang's, and Nathan's. And today, we're taking a look at whether their popularity is based on their own merit or simply the logo plastered to the front of their boxes.

Since all of the products I sampled were so different, ranging from dumplings and dips to pretzels and potato skins, I looked simply for palatability. That, and a close likeness to a product you would actually find served up at these establishments. May the most crave-worthy, authentic app win.