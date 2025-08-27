Here's Who Makes Subway's Famous Signature Sauces

With meat, cheese, and topping choices aplenty, it's safe to say that anyone who walks into a Subway can find a sandwich that fits their fancy. Sure, some customers may disagree on the best and worst sandwich options on the menu. However, if there's one thing that we can all come together on, it's that no Subway creation is complete without a generous slathering of one of its signature sauces.

Beyond the basics like mayonnaise and ranch, you'll find a number of tantalizing takes on sandwich dressing just waiting behind the counter, from Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce to smoky and spicy Baja Chipotle. And, lucky for the most passionate condiment fanatics among us, you no longer have to pull up to your local outpost to get your hands (well, lips) on some. Since 2024, Subway's most popular spreads have been available in bottled form at grocery stores across the nation. So, you may be wondering, if Subway bakes the bread and builds the sandwiches, then who makes the sauce?

Thanks to a 2024 press release announcing the launch, we know that Subway teamed up with specialty food producer T. Marzetti Company to license and produce its famous sauces for supermarket shelves. As Carl Stealey, president of the brand's retail arm, said in a statement, "We're honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country through this exclusive licensing agreement."