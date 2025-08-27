Here's Who Makes Subway's Famous Signature Sauces
With meat, cheese, and topping choices aplenty, it's safe to say that anyone who walks into a Subway can find a sandwich that fits their fancy. Sure, some customers may disagree on the best and worst sandwich options on the menu. However, if there's one thing that we can all come together on, it's that no Subway creation is complete without a generous slathering of one of its signature sauces.
Beyond the basics like mayonnaise and ranch, you'll find a number of tantalizing takes on sandwich dressing just waiting behind the counter, from Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce to smoky and spicy Baja Chipotle. And, lucky for the most passionate condiment fanatics among us, you no longer have to pull up to your local outpost to get your hands (well, lips) on some. Since 2024, Subway's most popular spreads have been available in bottled form at grocery stores across the nation. So, you may be wondering, if Subway bakes the bread and builds the sandwiches, then who makes the sauce?
Thanks to a 2024 press release announcing the launch, we know that Subway teamed up with specialty food producer T. Marzetti Company to license and produce its famous sauces for supermarket shelves. As Carl Stealey, president of the brand's retail arm, said in a statement, "We're honored that Subway trusted T. Marzetti to help build on that legacy and bring their sauces to kitchens across the country through this exclusive licensing agreement."
T. Marzetti Company is behind many other notable sauces
While you may not have heard its name before, chances are you're actually more familiar with T. Marzetti Company than you think. As it happens, the brand is no stranger to the specialty condiment game. In fact, it is the same manufacturer and distributor behind the store-sold versions of Chik-fil-A's fan-favorite sauces — yep that includes the OG classic (that goes great on a chicken sandwich), and options like the Polynesian Sauce and Sweet & Spicy Sriracha. But that's not all.
In addition to Subway and Chik-fil-A, the producer boasts exclusive licensing agreements with restaurant chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Olive Garden, and Arby's, so if you've ever brought home a bottled version of one of these restaurants' sauces or dressings, you've already enjoyed a product of T. Marzetti.
Beyond its licensing arm, the company also sells a slew of snacks and frozen foods under its own family of brand names, which include Marzetti, Sister Schubert's, and New York Bakery. However, the brand was built on dips, dressings, and condiments. Matriarch Teresa Marzetti, who was left to run what was once her father-in-law's neighborhood Ohio restaurant way back in 1911, garnered quite the reputation for her creamy coleslaw and French dressing. She eventually fulfilled her loyal customers' demands to bottle and sell it.
Given its impressive legacy of iconic condiments, we can totally see why Subway decided to partner with this producer in particular to do right by its own sauces. Now, can someone please pass the Roasted Garlic Aioli?