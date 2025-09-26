The Only Good Thing About This Aldi Frozen Fish Is Its Cheap Price Tag
When playing shopping roulette at Aldi, some products come at a higher risk (and potentially a higher reward). Cheap, crowd-pleasing snacks are usually safe bets, whereas the chain's meat and fish can either be amazing deals or total duds where the quality reflects the price. To help you suss out meats to buy at Aldi versus ones to avoid, we can tell you about one protein that's a definite "no": Fremont Fish Market Pacific Whiting Filets.
Tasting Table's staff put these frozen fish filets on a list of cheap Aldi products you should avoid buying at all costs, even though the actual cost of a bag is a measly seven dollars. Fremont's Pacific Whiting tastes super fishy and almost rank, likely a sign that it wasn't very fresh before it was frozen. While some types of seafood have a "fishier" flavor than others, whiting is a mild white fish that is supposed to have a very delicate taste, so something is definitely off here.
These whiting filets aren't a reason to write off Fremont Fish Market — its chipotle salmon burgers placed favorably on our list of frozen foods to buy at Aldi. However, the store's whole seafood catalogue is quite hit-or-miss. Aldi regulars on social media have more input on its fish selection, including some gems amidst the more mediocre offerings.
More of the best and worst seafood products from Aldi
There are other Aldi seafood items that have a bad rap among customers, including the Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Pink Salmon. A 32-ounce bag of filets seems like a great bargain, and some customers report no problems with the fish, but others have encountered severe textural issues. A mushy, mealy, overly soft consistency is the most common complaint, and some also report a fishy, rancid taste, similar to the whiting filets.
Another offering with a very mixed reception is Aldi's frozen seafood boil bags, also from Fremont Fish Market. Some customers on sites like Reddit and Facebook love this affordable package of seafood classics, but others say that hard fragments of mussel shells wind up all over the finished dish, or that the seasoning is way too salty. At around ten dollars for a roughly 35-ounce bag, at least it won't break the bank to give it a try.
On the other hand, Aldi fans say that fresh salmon from the chain is far superior to the frozen version, and the store's Specially Selected brand ahi tuna steaks consistently get great reviews. The tuna is flash-frozen for freshness and can be eaten raw or cooked, with many customers putting it in poke bowls. Aldi's frozen scallops also have lots of positive online buzz, with many customers praising their consistent quality, not to mention the unbeatable price for a delicacy that normally costs a pretty penny.