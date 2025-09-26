The Only Good Thing About This Aldi Frozen Fish Is Its Cheap Price Tag

When playing shopping roulette at Aldi, some products come at a higher risk (and potentially a higher reward). Cheap, crowd-pleasing snacks are usually safe bets, whereas the chain's meat and fish can either be amazing deals or total duds where the quality reflects the price. To help you suss out meats to buy at Aldi versus ones to avoid, we can tell you about one protein that's a definite "no": Fremont Fish Market Pacific Whiting Filets.

Tasting Table's staff put these frozen fish filets on a list of cheap Aldi products you should avoid buying at all costs, even though the actual cost of a bag is a measly seven dollars. Fremont's Pacific Whiting tastes super fishy and almost rank, likely a sign that it wasn't very fresh before it was frozen. While some types of seafood have a "fishier" flavor than others, whiting is a mild white fish that is supposed to have a very delicate taste, so something is definitely off here.

These whiting filets aren't a reason to write off Fremont Fish Market — its chipotle salmon burgers placed favorably on our list of frozen foods to buy at Aldi. However, the store's whole seafood catalogue is quite hit-or-miss. Aldi regulars on social media have more input on its fish selection, including some gems amidst the more mediocre offerings.