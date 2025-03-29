What Exactly Comes In Aldi's Frozen Seafood Boil Bags?

By combining mussels, shrimp, clams, and crabs, seafood boils are so much fun to enjoy with friends. Simply simmer all your ingredients together in a spiced broth before tumbling them directly onto your dining table so everyone can dig in at their leisure. The only problem is the finicky work of cleaning your seafood and chopping your veggies. Luckily, you can avoid all that hassle by buying Aldi's frozen seafood boil bag, which contains everything you need to make an entire meal in one handy package.

Aldi's seafood boil features a solid range of the typical ingredients that are commonly found in this popular Louisiana dish, including shrimp, corn on the cob, mussels, red skin potatoes, and Andouille sausage. It also contains a cajun seasoning packet, which means you don't need to add any herbs or spices from your own pantry.

However, unlike a classic seafood boil, in which the ingredients are added to the pot in staggered shifts to account for their different cooking times, Aldi's pre-prepped offering is cooked together all at once. According to the cooking instructions, you'll need to bring two quarts of water to the boil in a large pot before adding in the seafood, sausage, and veggies. Next, you'll sprinkle in half of the seasoning packet and cook for 5-6 minutes before draining the broth in a colander. At this stage you can taste your seafood boil and add more seasoning if preferred.