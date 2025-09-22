Every Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Concept In The US, Ranked Worst To Best
Straight-talking British chef Gordon Ramsay has come a long way since he opened his first restaurant in 1998. He's turned into a bonafide A-lister, known for a plethora of restaurants and cooking-themed TV shows. He's gained Michelin Stars, written best-selling books, and built a restaurant empire. To date, Ramsay has nearly 90 restaurants around the world, and more than 30 of those are in the U.S. But which is the best? It's a tough call, but we've put our heads down and tried to figure out which of Ramsay's restaurant concepts are worth your time, money, and tastebuds the most.
It's worth pointing out, however, that in general, all of Ramsay's restaurants have solid reviews from diners across the board. At the time of writing, the star ratings on Google reviews, for example, do not fall below three. But, of course, Google reviews are just one piece of the puzzle. We also looked at social media and food critic reports to come up with our rankings. In every review, we examined what customers had to say about key categories like quality of food, attentive service, and value for money to make our judgement.
So, what's the result? Let's dive in. Here is every Gordon Ramsay restaurant concept in the U.S., ranked from worst to best.
9. Gordon Ramsay Food Market
Sitting at last place is Ramsay's Food Market. It was launched in Cherokee, North Carolina, back in 2022, with an aim to bring many of Ramsay's concepts, like Street Burger, Fish & Chips, and Street Pizza, into one space. To date, it's the only space like it in the U.S. This might be because the chatter online is frequently less than complimentary, although that's just speculation.
When one Reddit user posted an image of a sloppy-looking pizza from the Food Market, people were quick to criticize with one Redditor saying: "It's Gordon Ramsay continuing to show he's a business man and no longer a chef." There were also comments pointing out a potential hypocrisy, noticing that the chef used to have incredibly rude comments when he was served similar-looking slices.
It's not just Redditors who are less than impressed. Although some Google reviewers came away feeling pleased with their experience at the Food Market, plenty were disappointed with the quality of the food, and the average rating on the platform does not go above three stars. Generally, people mention that the food was subpar and not worth the money.
8. Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips
The mission behind Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips is simple: Help Americans fall in love with the British takeout classic. The restaurant concept launched in Las Vegas in 2016 and has since opened on four more locations across the U.S., including one near Times Square in NYC. But has it fulfilled the mission? For some, certainly. But the reviews are far from unanimous. In fact, plenty are scathing, which means we struggled to rate Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips much higher than second-to-last place, and this is mainly because the restaurant's star dish lacks flavor.
Customers generally say that the food is nicely presented though it's flavorless. Comments also suggest that this is not how fish and chips look like in the native U.K. Apparently, the problem appears with each element of the dish. The fish could use some flavor, while the chips resemble classic fast food fries and not those chunky potato pieces that traditionally come served with battered fish.
Still, it's not all bad. Some walk away from Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips feeling positive about the experience claiming that the texture is perfection, and some even say it might be the best fish and chips outside the U.K. If you want to gamble, though, you'll have to be prepared to pay the prices. Though in Britain, fish and chips are often thought of as one of the cheaper takeout options, many have criticized Ramsay's chain for being overpriced.
7. Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill
Another cornerstone of the British food scene is, of course, the pub. For centuries, Brits have met at these establishments to eat, drink, and socialize. You'll find them in every village, town, and city in the U.K., but there are a few British-style pubs in the U.S., too. Two of them, in Atlantic City and Las Vegas, belong to Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill seems to have received better reviews than his fish and chip concept, with many praising the overall vibe and the range of menu items, which is why it sits above the latter in our ranking. The Las Vegas location, for example, has racked up thousands of Google reviews, and the majority have positive things to say about the chain's pub menu staples, like beef Wellington and sticky toffee pudding.
But some reviewers have criticized the quality of certain key food items, like The Pub Burger, for example. That's a significant drawback, considering that a classic burger is a staple of British pub grub, so getting it right is paramount. Other complaints include accusing the servers of failing to take certain dietary preferences seriously and claiming that some of the dishes lacked proper seasoning.
6. Ramsay's Kitchen
Ramsay's Kitchen is all about offering a refined dining experience while still maintaining a casual atmosphere. The food is a mix of Ramsay's best-sellers, like beef Wellington, but there are global and local influences, too. The St. Louis, Missouri location, for example, offers seasonal pasta dishes, chickpea tikka masala, and St. Louis-style ribs.
The chain is still new (the first location opened in Boston in 2022, and there are now five more restaurants across the U.S.), but overall, the concept seems to work well. Reviews are mixed, but generally, they land on the positive side. Again, Ramsay's sticky toffee pudding seems to be a standout dish. This all tracks with local publication that crowned Reno-based Ramsay's Kitchen as the best new restaurant in Reno for 2025.
Not everyone agrees, however. Critics have complained about long wait times and undercooked dishes. In fact, one critic noted that the meat in Ramsay's renowned beef Wellington was encased in sloppy pastry when it arrived at their table. And, again, as with Gordon Ramsay Fish and Chips, one of the biggest criticisms of Ramsay's Kitchen is the high prices.
5. Gordon Ramsay Steak
Sitting firmly in the middle of the ranking is Gordon Ramsay Steak. A quick analysis of the Google reviews of all locations finds that none of the star ratings slip below 4.2, so that's a big tick in its favor. However, the chatter online isn't all 100% positive. But this time, it's not really the quality of the food that's in the firing line, it's the price.
When one Redditor asked if the Las Vegas restaurant lives up to the hype, most responded by recommending other steakhouses, claiming that Ramsay's steak was fine, but overall, pretty average. The prices were the biggest sticking point for many, with some claiming that if you're paying for a whole family, it's just not worth the incredibly high final bill.
To stand out in the crowded steakhouse market (Las Vegas alone has more than 90), you need to give customers something special. And, if chatter online is anything to go by, it seems that Gordon Ramsay Steak is failing at delivering anything more than an average, overpriced experience.
4. Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen
This might be the most famous of all Gordon Ramsay's restaurant concepts. And that's largely thanks to the hit television show of the same name, of course, which is on its 24th season.
If you're a fan of the show, Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen is well-worth a visit, as even the menu pays tribute to some of its most iconic moments. In Miami, for example, you can order the Idiot Sandwich, alongside the classic beef Wellington (a frequent subject of "Hell's Kitchen" challenges), and the Hell's Kitchen Burger. That burger alone has received some rave reviews on Reddit. The beef Wellington has also received some high praise from critics (that's a win over Ramsay's Kitchen).
But most famous doesn't always equal the best, and Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen is proof of that. Some social media users have labeled the food as average and, as seems to be the running theme, overpriced. But overall, most seem to come away feeling good after a meal at Hell's Kitchen, so if you're a reality TV fan, it's probably worth the spend.
3. Gordon Ramsay Burger
Coming in at a very respectable third place is Gordon Ramsay Burger. The chain, which has locations in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Boston, has consistently high reviews across the board. Most customers' reviews praise the quality of the food, the quick, attentive service, and the bustling atmosphere in the restaurant. Professional critics have also praised the restaurant's food, agreeing that it delivers on delicious versions of American classics, like burgers, shakes, and hot dogs.
The drawback to Gordon Ramsay Burger? It might be a surprise to no-one, but professionals and social media users agree it's the incredibly steep price. Everything additional to the burger is extra, including fries. At the time of writing, for example, if you ordered a vegan burger and fries in Boston, you're looking at just under $30 for the lot. Still, if you're hungry for a good burger and you don't mind paying, there's a high chance you're in for a pretty decent evening out at Gordon Ramsay Burger.
2. Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza
At Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, there is something for everyone. Whether you love classic Margherita, vegan toppings, or pineapple with bacon, you won't be disappointed at this Washington, D.C., spot, and that's one of the biggest reasons it has earned second place in our ranking. It's also more affordable than many of Ramsay's other concepts, offering all day deals like $1.50 wings and $9 cocktails.
The only drawback? It doesn't seem to offer bottomless pizza as it was announced, which, without a doubt, is one of the biggest assets of this concept at other locations. Still, the 12-inch pizzas, priced at around $20 each, are big enough to share.
Reviewers seem to be impressed with the Street Pizza location, praising the value for money, in particular, and the quality of the food. The range of options, the comfort of the restaurant, and the service have also received high praise from customers.
1. Gordon Ramsay Street Burger
The number one spot goes to Washington D.C.'s Gordon Ramsay Street Burger that's created by the team from its sibling Street Pizza. This spot is one of Ramsay's newest restaurants in the U.S. (it just opened its doors in summer 2025), but it's already building some hype — and for all the right reasons.
One of the biggest draws is the restaurant's smash burgers, which are unique to this location (they aren't available in any of the U.K. Street Burger spots). Reviewers have also praised the service at Street Burger and the quality of the food, with many writing that they're eager to come back and try the restaurant again in the near future.
Like Street Pizza, customers also seem to be satisfied with the value for money, which is a huge tick in its favor (considering that high costs have been a running theme in terms of criticism for Ramsay's restaurants). It's early days, but the highly anticipated burger spot seems to be off to a strong start.
Methodology
To determine which of Ramsay's restaurant concepts in the U.S. deserved the number one spot in our ranking, we combed through reviews on sites like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor to get an overall feel for customer satisfaction. We looked for people's general thoughts on key categories, like attentive service, food quality, price, and the ambience of the restaurant. Ultimately, all of these things are fundamental to a positive restaurant experience and walking out the door with a smile and a satisfied belly (rather than still feeling hungry and wielding your phone to type out an angry review).
After that, we looked at what the professionals had to say on these key categories, examining reviews and reports from food critics, to help back up our ranking positions. The number one spot, Gordon Ramsay Street Burger, delivered consistently in terms of quality, while the restaurants at the bottom seemed to fail at regularly delivering on the key aspects of the perfect overall dining experience. That said, the competition for the top spot was tough: Ramsay's restaurants, in general, are highly ranked by most former customers.