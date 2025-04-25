What Kind Of Fish Does Gordon Ramsay Use At His Fish & Chips Restaurant?

If there's anyone who epitomizes the saying "as British as fish and chips," it has to be chef Gordon Ramsay. Despite being trained in classic French cooking, he's proudly dedicated himself to showcasing and elevating British cuisine. If you've followed his "Kitchen Nightmares" adventures, you'll know he's been less than impressed when it comes to the American versions of some British classics. So, he began to lead by example with the opening of his first Fish & Chips restaurant in 2016.

The restaurant chain, which now boasts five locations across Nevada, Florida, New York, and Washington, D.C., is all about bringing the true British experience to America. So, it makes sense that for the signature dish, Ramsay opts for the traditional choice of fish, which is cod. Cod has been one of the most common options in British chippies since the 19th century thanks to its mild flavor and firm texture that holds its shape when cooked. Historically, it was abundantly available and therefore cheap, meaning fish and chips could be enjoyed by all classes of society, helping to cement it as one of the country's quintessential dishes.