What Kind Of Fish Does Gordon Ramsay Use At His Fish & Chips Restaurant?
If there's anyone who epitomizes the saying "as British as fish and chips," it has to be chef Gordon Ramsay. Despite being trained in classic French cooking, he's proudly dedicated himself to showcasing and elevating British cuisine. If you've followed his "Kitchen Nightmares" adventures, you'll know he's been less than impressed when it comes to the American versions of some British classics. So, he began to lead by example with the opening of his first Fish & Chips restaurant in 2016.
The restaurant chain, which now boasts five locations across Nevada, Florida, New York, and Washington, D.C., is all about bringing the true British experience to America. So, it makes sense that for the signature dish, Ramsay opts for the traditional choice of fish, which is cod. Cod has been one of the most common options in British chippies since the 19th century thanks to its mild flavor and firm texture that holds its shape when cooked. Historically, it was abundantly available and therefore cheap, meaning fish and chips could be enjoyed by all classes of society, helping to cement it as one of the country's quintessential dishes.
How to make British style fish and chips
If you want to experience the best of British without the Gordon Ramsay prices, it's easy enough to make your own fish and chips at home, whether you opt for cod or not. Due to overfishing, cod is no longer as plentiful as it once was. Ramsay's restaurant uses only sustainably sourced cod, but you might find this more expensive. For similarly firm and flaky fish, haddock or pollock make great swaps.
A good batter is key to British-style fish and chips. This can be as simple as flour and water, but a beer batter is a lighter and crispier option. Ramsay's restaurant includes custard powder for extra color and crunch in their recipes, but it's a cheffy touch rather than the traditional approach.
Chips are thick-cut as opposed to thinner french fries, and are often double-fried to ensure they're crunchy on the outside but soft and fluffy on the inside. At a traditional fish and chip shop in the UK, the only sauce you'll be given is a dousing of malt vinegar, but no one will bat an eye if you want to add a creamy tartar sauce on the side.