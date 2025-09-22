5 Dining Etiquette Rules You Can Ignore At An Indian Restaurant — And 5 You Must Never Break

You may know your paratha from your roti. You may have even mastered how to pronounce the trickier dishes on the menu, such as paneer lababdar. The modern gourmand knows that they have to steer clear of the major mistakes that people commonly make at Indian restaurants. But beyond the finer nuances of the menu, there is a world of unspoken rules of dining etiquette that govern every Indian meal.

Using a fork and spoon to navigate your way through pani puri? Forget it. Not using your bread as a spoon to scoop curry? Amateur hour. Dreaming that you can steal the bill from under the host's nose and pay it yourself? Good luck with that. Eating food is an inherently intimate and sensorial experience in India, and it is best enjoyed by blurring the boundaries of conventional rules. While some of these might be considered as a faux pas in the Western context, these small gestures make Indian dining more informal and joyful. On the other hand, there is certain dining etiquette that Indians never break because it is hard-wired into our codes of hospitality and respect.

Need a helping hand in understanding the difference between the two? Chef Stanley Coelho, sous chef at Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, and Sana Grover, content creator and author of bestselling etiquette book "The Glow Up Guide," share their best advice ahead on the dining etiquette rules you should honor and the ones that you are encouraged to break free from.