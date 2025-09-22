8 Best Starbucks Drinks With Under 10 Grams Of Sugar

Starbucks has a plethora of beverages to sip on, whether you want coffee, espresso, tea, lemonade, a Refresher, or some other flavorful concoction. The caveat here is that a lot of these beverages are loaded with sugar. A grande hot mocha, for example, has 35 grams of sugar. U.S. health sources have different recommendations for the amount of sugar people should consume per day. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says no more than 50 grams of added sugar, while the American Heart Association says men should have 36 grams or less of added sugar in a given day, and women should have 25 grams. Starbucks doesn't differentiate between natural sugars in things like cow's milk versus added sugars in things like syrups. But either way, we can gather that plenty of these Starbucks drinks provide a lot of added sugar for your day.

Don't get me wrong — I don't mind sugar — but there are times when you may seek something lighter, for whatever reason. In those instances, I'd like to suggest snagging one of these sippers with under 10 grams of sugar. Yes, under. Technically, these are all 9 grams of sugar or less. I tried all of these options to see how they tasted and what they offer in terms of flavor. The list is organized by hot then cold espresso drinks, followed by tea blends, and lastly tea. If you're specifically seeking zero-sugar beverages, take a look at the sugar-free Starbucks drinks ranking to find something scrumptious. Let the sipping festivities begin!