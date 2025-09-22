8 Best Starbucks Drinks With Under 10 Grams Of Sugar
Starbucks has a plethora of beverages to sip on, whether you want coffee, espresso, tea, lemonade, a Refresher, or some other flavorful concoction. The caveat here is that a lot of these beverages are loaded with sugar. A grande hot mocha, for example, has 35 grams of sugar. U.S. health sources have different recommendations for the amount of sugar people should consume per day. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says no more than 50 grams of added sugar, while the American Heart Association says men should have 36 grams or less of added sugar in a given day, and women should have 25 grams. Starbucks doesn't differentiate between natural sugars in things like cow's milk versus added sugars in things like syrups. But either way, we can gather that plenty of these Starbucks drinks provide a lot of added sugar for your day.
Don't get me wrong — I don't mind sugar — but there are times when you may seek something lighter, for whatever reason. In those instances, I'd like to suggest snagging one of these sippers with under 10 grams of sugar. Yes, under. Technically, these are all 9 grams of sugar or less. I tried all of these options to see how they tasted and what they offer in terms of flavor. The list is organized by hot then cold espresso drinks, followed by tea blends, and lastly tea. If you're specifically seeking zero-sugar beverages, take a look at the sugar-free Starbucks drinks ranking to find something scrumptious. Let the sipping festivities begin!
Grande Oat Latte - 7 grams of sugar
Can you really go wrong with the latte? A latte is my go-to classic drink. I'm not one to drink espresso alone, but I don't need multiple pumps of syrup or packets of sugar either. A latte is the perfect balance, and the oat milk version offers such a smooth richness that is unparalleled. It's hot, tasty, and creamy, and it goes down easy. While there are 7 grams of sugar in the grande size from the oat milk, there's no inherent sweetness, and yet, it still makes for easy sipping.
You could certainly go for the hot or iced version based on preference or the season, but I wanted to get one hot coffee or espresso drink to put on this list. The oat milk offers a creaminess that's similar to a nitro-based drink, meaning that it makes it very smooth and mild. You can taste the espresso, yes, but the oat milk plays a big part in the experience, too.
Grande Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew - 4 grams of sugar
The grande Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew comes with a ½-inch splash of vanilla sweet cream and has 4 grams of sugar. It is a joy to drink. The smoothness of the nitro cold brew with that touch of cream gives it a rich finish. It's a tasty blend of coffee, cream, and vanilla that has a smidge of sweetness. When I make coffee and espresso drinks at home, this is usually what I'm going for. The baristas didn't add any ice because of the nitro aspect, so it's mildly chilled from the cream but not as cold as other iced drinks — something to factor in if you're seeking a refreshing factor.
Everything about this is smooth, light, and drinkable, ideal for those who don't want black coffee but don't want something too intricate either. This is a great year-round option because you can't go wrong with vanilla. It's a milder, more palatable flavor that means you won't get sick of it. If you want even less sugar, you can customize it to ¼-inch of vanilla sweet cream.
Tall Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew - 9 grams of sugar
Although similar to the nitro cold brew above, the tall Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew is its own creation. It has regular cold brew, one pump of vanilla, a ½-inch splash of vanilla sweet cream, with lots of ice. That vanilla pump ramps up the sugar content (9 grams to be exact), and therefore the sweetness. But even so, it's nothing like the other menu items that are sweeter and use multiple syrup pumps. The grande Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, for example, contains 26 grams of sugar. It brings a sugared touch along with a more prominent vanilla profile that the nitro didn't have.
The cold brew coffee base is smooth and rich and has a milder profile than an espresso-based drink. I tend to prefer espresso beverages, but cold brews are a terrific option when you want a mellow taste that an iced coffee can't provide. Pair this beverage with a cheese danish for an unbeatable Starbucks drink and bakery treat pairing that you won't want to miss.
Tall Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso - 8 grams of sugar
Blonde espresso, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and one pump of brown sugar syrup get all shaken up, then topped with milk in this tall Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. This drink and the following shaken espresso have a different appearance to them (compared to a latte), thanks to the layered effect of the espresso and milk. I did notice more graininess and separation in the oat milk in this particular drink, though. Syrups are a big part of crafting the perfect shaken espresso, and Starbucks brings welcome flavors to the forefront with its brown sugar and hazelnut varieties.
The shaken espresso has a sweeter taste than some of the other beverages because the brown sugar syrup shines brightest among the rest of the drink's ingredients. It has notes of caramel and molasses, which makes it a wonderful pick when you want something other than vanilla or hazelnut; it's distinct yet wholly palatable. Plus, the cinnamon beautifully complements the syrup to create a very fall-esque drink. This is actually considered the best of the most popular Starbucks drinks out there, so clearly people enjoy it any time of the year.
Tall Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso - 8 grams of sugar
Starbucks' tall Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso comes with two shots of blonde espresso, an undisclosed amount of oat milk, and one pump of hazelnut syrup. The 12-ounce size sipper has 8 grams of sugar. The hazelnut syrup offers a breath of sweetness to your refreshment and a whole lot of flavor. I was pretty pleased to find just how far the one pump of hazelnut goes. You can taste the nutty profile in every sip.
You get the bold espresso, a touch of smooth creaminess from the oat milk, and then, of course, the hazelnut flavor that lingers at the back of the mouth after you swallow. It's a classic drink, certainly stronger than your average cup of joe, but with a milky, nutty profile to give it an edge. This drink contains ice and is very cold, making it especially rejuvenating for a hot day.
Tall Iced Black Tea Lemonade - 8 grams of sugar
I'd say the tall Iced Black Tea Lemonade tastes the least sweet out of everything on this list, even though it has 8 grams of sugar (on par with several drinks here). However, the reason for the muted taste in sweetness comes from the herbal component of the black tea and the tanginess of the lemon. The herbal notes come to the forefront, while the tangy, barely there sweetness of the lemonade comes to the palate next. The sugar is well-hidden here.
This drink is mildly acidic, whereas a lot of the milk-based beverages offer a smoothness to make them easy to sip on. The tea and lemonade combo creates a cooling, earthy profile that makes the Iced Black Tea Lemonade unique and captivating. Starbucks uses a black tea blend, water, lemon juice, lemon oil, and sugar to create this concoction. If you like an Arnold Palmer, then this might be your new favorite libation.
Tall Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade - 8 grams of sugar
For something delightfully fruity, opt for the tall Iced Passion Tango Tea Lemonade, a mix of hibiscus, cinnamon, apple, licorice root, lemongrass, lemonade, and some other ingredients. The herbal blend is a refreshing low-sugar option when you want something without caffeine. Plus, the beverage is deemed one of the best Starbucks drinks to order that isn't coffee, in case you needed another reason to try it.
This beautiful drink is vibrant and exciting. It has a more fruity profile than the black tea because of that passion tea base. Therefore, it seems sweeter than the Iced Black Tea Lemonade even though it has the same amount of sugar. In reality, it's not too sugary and still has the herbal, slightly floral quality that makes it more tea-forward than anything. It's bold, fruity, and bright, making it an ideal summer treat, but there's nothing wrong with drinking on a rainy day like I did.
Grande Emperor's Clouds & Mist Tea - 0 grams sugar
If you want something simple with no added sweeteners, no milkiness, and no hubbub, then Starbucks offers a few unsweetened tea options. I went with the Emperor's Clouds & Mist Tea, but the chain also has picks like Royal English Breakfast Teaand Chamomile Mint Blossom Tea, among others. I love black tea but wanted to try something different. Emperor's Clouds & Mist Tea gets its name because the leaves are cultivated at an elevation of 3,500 feet, at least according to the description on Starbucks' website.
You get two teabags of green tea in a grande-size cup. I can see the green leaf pieces rather than them being pulverized into a powder or small shards. The drink has a mild, earthy aroma with an earthy, mildly smoky flavor. It tastes bright and is perfectly unsweet. This is the only drink with zero grams of sugar on this list, making it a great option when you want something grounding.
Methodology
To find drinks under 10 grams of sugar, I scoured the Starbucks menu and looked at the nutrition information. All data included on sizes and sugar content is provided directly from Starbucks. Luckily, the brand makes it easy to see nutrition facts based on the size of a drink. For the purpose of accuracy, I didn't make any modifications, although this can be a way to go if you want something a little different, such as a beverage with one of the brand's sugar-free syrups or a dusting of cinnamon. I made a list of things to try and drank nine items over the course of two visits. Everything on this list was personally vetted by me and only made it if it tasted good (one item did not make the cut).