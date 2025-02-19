12 Tips For Crafting The Perfect Shaken Espresso

Many coffeehouses that offer shaken espressos will add some sort of milk to them — and it's pretty much guaranteed to be a barista milk. Barista milks are rich, creamy, and possibly even flavored or sweetened. They're great for adding smoothness and extra depth to your shaken espresso, making the foam even dreamier and the espresso so much richer than it was before.

You'll typically add your milk after you've shaken your espresso — just a small splash is enough. But if you so choose, you can also aerate your espresso with your milk. Barista milks froth faster and create a more stable foam thanks to their unique protein and milkfat ratio. Especially when it comes to the best milks for frothing, barista milk can take your shaken espresso to a whole new level of creaminess and richness. Even just a small splash of barista milk will go a long way when it comes to shaken espresso. You're likely to find that the foam on your espresso will last longer once it's been aerated, too.

You can find a wide range of barista milks at most grocery stores, from barista oat milk to barista whole milk (and we ranked the best barista milks for you already). These barista milks will also come in a range of flavors if you prefer to sweeten your shaken espresso. If you're not able to find barista milks or just don't want to deal with buying an entirely separate milk for your coffee, whole milk will also work well for shaken espresso — it has an ideal milkfat-to-protein ratio. As for plant-based milks, in my opinion, you'll be likely to find that almond milk or oat milk will work well for creating a thin, shaken, cold foam.

