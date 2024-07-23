The Water Bottle Hack That Transforms Instant Coffee Into A Whipped Delight
Using a hand frother, blender, whisk, strainer, or food processor, you can easily transform instant coffee or instant espresso into a fun delight: dalgona, or whipped coffee. If you don't have any of those tools at home, you can use a water bottle, be it disposable or reusable (you can even use a protein shaker bottle). The key is to add air to instant coffee to transform it into dalgona coffee (which Alton Brown has a custom hack for) — a whipped coffee made with just instant coffee, sugar, and water. Constantly shaking the instant grounds along with water and sugar in a water bottle whips and adds air to the drink.
The science behind dalgona coffee is similar to the science behind whipping egg whites and sugar into meringue. The introduction of air creates bubbles and foam in the dissolved coffee, and the sugar maintains the structure of the bubbles and foam. The result is thick, foamy, and creamy, resembling a whipped egg white mixture before reaching the soft peaks stage. This mixture is ideal for pouring over iced milk to make an iced latte or stirring into hot milk for a warm latte.
Whipped coffees are delicious, easy hot or iced lattes
Ready to try this fun water bottle hack to transform your instant coffee into a whipped delight? First, you'll need a 1:1:1 ratio of instant coffee, hot water, and granulated sugar. A good place to start is 2 to 3 tablespoons of each ingredient. Then, grab a bottle from your water bottle collection in your pantry or clean a disposable plastic bottle ready for the recycling bin.
Once you've added all three ingredients, seal the bottle tightly. Now, it's time to work out your arm muscles to give the bottle a good, continuous shake until the contents of the water bottle are creamy, thick, and foamy, which takes at least a minute. Keep in mind that it takes less time when you use a protein shaker bottle. Then, stir the mixture into your milk of choice to make hot or iced lattes. Dust with spices like ground cinnamon or with cocoa powder, if you'd like. Since this mixture is made with instant coffee, just note that a little can go a long ways in terms of caffeination. With just a water bottle and a few ingredients, you can whip up the trendy dalgona coffee at home. This whipped coffee topping is so good that we've added it (in moderation) to cupcakes and cakes as frosting.