The Water Bottle Hack That Transforms Instant Coffee Into A Whipped Delight

Using a hand frother, blender, whisk, strainer, or food processor, you can easily transform instant coffee or instant espresso into a fun delight: dalgona, or whipped coffee. If you don't have any of those tools at home, you can use a water bottle, be it disposable or reusable (you can even use a protein shaker bottle). The key is to add air to instant coffee to transform it into dalgona coffee (which Alton Brown has a custom hack for) — a whipped coffee made with just instant coffee, sugar, and water. Constantly shaking the instant grounds along with water and sugar in a water bottle whips and adds air to the drink.

The science behind dalgona coffee is similar to the science behind whipping egg whites and sugar into meringue. The introduction of air creates bubbles and foam in the dissolved coffee, and the sugar maintains the structure of the bubbles and foam. The result is thick, foamy, and creamy, resembling a whipped egg white mixture before reaching the soft peaks stage. This mixture is ideal for pouring over iced milk to make an iced latte or stirring into hot milk for a warm latte.