9 Starbucks Drink And Bakery Treat Pairings You Need To Try

Walk into any Starbucks and you'll see the same sequence of events playing out: Bleary-eyed people excitedly place their drink orders — either something strong, dark, and potent or a sugar bomb — and then ask for a treat from the pastry case almost as an afterthought. But no matter what your go-to drink order is, be it a fruity Frappuccino or a strong cup of black drip, the right pastry gives the drink a little lift.

Pairing matters more than we give it credit for. A bright, citrusy Starbucks Refresher can bring out the tang in a fruity muffin, while a dark roast coffee can balance the sweetness of a rich, decadent treat. So instead of defaulting to our favorite cake pop flavor or go-to croissant, we should always be considering the drink that we'll be sipping alongside each bite if we want to turn a quick Starbucks stop into a truly memorable breakfast.

To put together this list, I stopped by my local Starbucks to explore a few of the best drink-and-pastry pairings that the chain has to offer. I sipped and munched my way through some of the most popular Starbucks drinks and delectable sweet treats to discover which pastries brought out the best in each drink, and vice versa. So let's dive into these delightfully dynamic duos one bite and one sip at a time — you might even discover your new Starbucks usual.