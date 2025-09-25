The Ultimate Sign It's Time To Replace Your Toaster Oven

Using a broken toaster oven can cause problems beyond just burned or ruined food. When certain components of your toaster oven experience major damage or wear and tear, they may malfunction. This can greatly increase your risk of an electric shock or electrocution, or even a kitchen fire.

While some problems are minor, and you may be able to live with them for another month or two, the ultimate sign that you need to replace your toaster oven is if its cord is damaged. If your toaster oven's cord is frayed, melted, or detaching from the appliance, you should not try to repair or replace it yourself. Improper installation or using a cord that isn't properly rated for your appliance or outlets can still cause major safety hazards.

Luckily, you don't necessarily need to spend a lot of money. You can take advantage of small appliance deals offered during Amazon Prime Day events or holiday sales. Although if you already have an oven, microwave, or toaster, you might not even need a toaster oven at all.

If you do get a new toaster oven, be sure to read the manual before you start using it. This step could make your kitchen appliance last longer. The manual will give you troubleshooting tips, operation and cleaning instructions, and important safety warnings. It may also tell you what signs indicate that your toaster oven needs to be repaired or replaced.