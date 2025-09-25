The Ultimate Sign It's Time To Replace Your Toaster Oven
Using a broken toaster oven can cause problems beyond just burned or ruined food. When certain components of your toaster oven experience major damage or wear and tear, they may malfunction. This can greatly increase your risk of an electric shock or electrocution, or even a kitchen fire.
While some problems are minor, and you may be able to live with them for another month or two, the ultimate sign that you need to replace your toaster oven is if its cord is damaged. If your toaster oven's cord is frayed, melted, or detaching from the appliance, you should not try to repair or replace it yourself. Improper installation or using a cord that isn't properly rated for your appliance or outlets can still cause major safety hazards.
Luckily, you don't necessarily need to spend a lot of money. You can take advantage of small appliance deals offered during Amazon Prime Day events or holiday sales. Although if you already have an oven, microwave, or toaster, you might not even need a toaster oven at all.
If you do get a new toaster oven, be sure to read the manual before you start using it. This step could make your kitchen appliance last longer. The manual will give you troubleshooting tips, operation and cleaning instructions, and important safety warnings. It may also tell you what signs indicate that your toaster oven needs to be repaired or replaced.
Other signs that your toaster oven is past its prime
There are other telltale signs from your old toaster oven that indicate it's time to start checking for sales on your favorite kitchen appliance websites. If you have rust or corroded metal inside your toaster oven, it can contaminate your food and cause injuries. Cracked glass can also be a major safety issue, especially if it gets in your food.
You should also consider upgrading to a newer toaster oven if you find that it isn't toasting, baking, or air frying as quickly or consistently as it was when it was new. Another big warning sign that your appliance is past its prime is if the door won't close properly or if certain parts, like the knobs, keep falling off.
Finally, if your toaster oven is more than six years old and isn't big enough, doesn't have the features you want, or is no longer energy-efficient, don't feel guilty about shopping around for a new one. Modern toaster ovens have more efficient settings, enhanced performance, and versatile features and functions that might just make cooking easier — and more fun. If you're shopping on a budget, check out our recommendations for the 19 best toaster ovens according to customer reviews.