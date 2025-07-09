15 Best Small Appliance Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day
If you've been waiting for Prime Day to find some great deals for your kitchen, the wait is finally over. Amazon's Prime Day sales start on July 8 and runs through July 11th, so now is the time to shop before prices go back up. While you'll find deals on a wide range of products for your kitchen, one area where you might want to focus your search is the section of small appliances. Since these are higher ticket items to start with, the savings can be really substantial.
We've rounded up some of the best small appliance deals to check out this Prime Day. All of these appliances are marked down at least 15% — with some being on sale for up to 55% off the normal retail price. So, whether you've been thinking about upgrading to a new air fryer, want to treat yourself to an elevated coffee-making experience every morning, or would like to try a fun breakfast sandwich maker, you'll find some incredible savings through the Prime Day sales. All of our top picks below also come highly recommended by 1,000 or more reviewers, providing you with more confidence in the overall quality and value of each small appliance. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece. For now, start looking for the best deals to add to your Amazon cart.
Emeril Lagasse Extra Large French Door Air Fryer
Whip up your favorite easy air fryer recipes in the Emeril Lagasse extra large French door air fryer. With its extra-large, 26-quart capacity, it can accommodate a 6-pound chicken or a 12-inch pizza, making it an asset when cooking for a larger family or when entertaining. In addition to the air fry setting, this unit also offers 24 other preset options, including bake, toast, pizza, slow cook, and roast. It uses a dual speed fan to deliver optimal air circulation to perfectly crisp each item you're preparing.
Reviewers are overall very impressed with the performance of this air fryer. They note that the different cooking functions make it a versatile addition to their kitchen and share that it saves a lot of time with how quickly it allows them to prepare a meal.
Purchase the Emeril Lagasse Extra Large French Door Air Fryer at Amazon for $149.99 (regular price $209.99).
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker
You'll find so many different uses for this Crock-Pot slow cooker. Its 7-quart bowl makes it a good option for those looking to cook for multiple people — you can prepare meals to feed up to seven individuals. This model also features a digital control screen, allowing you to easily adjust the temperature and cook time to ensure that each recipe is cooked to perfection. If you like to bring your favorite slow cooker recipes, such as meatballs or a delicious casserole, with you to gatherings, you'll appreciate the travel-friendly design with the tight locking lid.
Customers share a lot of positive feedback about this slow cooker from Crock Pot. In their write-ups, they mention that the control panel is very intuitive, allowing them to easily set up their meals to cook as directed. Customers also appreciate the locking lid, which makes it possible to transport the cooker without making a huge mess.
Purchase the Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker at Amazon for $69.99 (regular price $109.99).
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Whip up something special for breakfast with this sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach. It makes it possible to cook your eggs and meats at the same time as you're warming up an English muffin or a bagel. Within five minutes, your entire sandwich can be ready to enjoy. And, even better, this small appliance offers slots to make two sandwiches at the same time.
According to customer reviews, this breakfast sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach is a huge hit. Reviewers note that it works well. They mention that the sandwiches they're able to craft are not only easy to make, but that they turn out tasting delicious. Plus, customers are impressed with how quickly they're able to have their scrumptious creation cooked and ready to eat.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker at Amazon for $36.56 (regular price $54.45).
George Foreman Fully Submersible Grill
If you've had other George Foreman grills or similar products, you know that they can cook amazing meals. However, cleaning them isn't always the easiest. Well, this model changes everything with its fully-submersible and dishwasher-safe design. Just remove the control panel, and you'll be amazed at how easy it is to clean it. The grill also features an adjustable hinge to ensure a perfect fit over foods of different heights for tasty results every time.
Most customers are glad that they decided to give this George Foreman grill a try. They share that it does a good job cooking foods evenly. Reviewers are also very impressed with how easy it is to clean up after a meal. They love that they can clean the grill in the dishwasher, unlike so many other similar models.
Purchase the George Foreman Fully Submersible Grill at Amazon for $46.74 (regular price $59.99).
BELLA Electric Skillet and Frying Pan
Give this BELLA electric skillet and frying pan a try if you're looking to prepare delicious meals anywhere where you have access to an electrical outlet. It features a generous 12-inch by 12-inch size to accommodate a meal for the whole family. The skillet uses a removable probe and adjustable dial to allow you to set it to the ideal temperature for each recipe. Thanks to the titanium ceramic construction, you'll find that foods don't stick and that cleaning up after a meal is a breeze.
Overall, customers speak very highly of this electric skillet from Bella. One feature that several mention is the size. Many share that it is large enough to cook meals for up to four people. According to customers, the skillet is also easy to use with the integrated dial and easy to clean up thanks to its nonstick finish.
Purchase the BELLA Electric Skillet and Frying Pan at Amazon for $24.50 (regular price $35.99).
Chefman Electric Kettle
Brew the perfect cup of tea or bring a pot of water to a boil faster with the help of the Chefman Electric Kettle. Not only can it bring water to a boil in as little as three minutes, but thanks to its cordless design, you can move the kettle wherever you want to pour the water. A few other notable features of this kettle include the 360-degree swiveling base, the blue LED lights, and the cool-touch handle.
By and large, customers are impressed with how quickly it boils water and appreciate the large capacity that allows them to make several beverages or other items at the same time. Given its reasonable price (which is even lower for Prime Day), several reviewers also highlight this as a good value for the money.
Purchase the Chefman Electric Kettle at Amazon for $21.99 (regular price $27.99).
Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
If you've been thinking about treating yourself to a Keurig, now may be the perfect opportunity to do so. The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker offers several features to deliver a customized beverage. You can brew a 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, or 12-ounce cup, use the strong brew button to up the strength of your drink, or even set the unit to brew your coffee over ice. This model also features a hot water on demand button, which can come in handy when making tea or oatmeal.
The vast majority of reviewers have given this K-Cup pod coffee maker from Keurig a 4- or 5-star rating. They note that they're able to prepare a perfect cup of coffee every time they use it and that they appreciate the flexibility to brew mugs of varying sizes.
Purchase the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Amazon for $94 (regular price $209.99).
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker
Check out this Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker if you live by yourself or you share a household with one more person. It offers a 3-quart capacity with a more compact size, while still allowing you to enjoy the benefits of pressure cooking. You'll be able to choose from 11 smart programs that can have your meal ready to enjoy up to 70% faster than if you were to cook it in the oven or on the stovetop.
With over 100,000 customer reviews and a high-star rating, this mini electric pressure cooker from Instant Pot looks like a solid pick. Reviewers mention that the small appliance works well, making it possible to cook a variety of meals due to various cooking functions. Several reviewers also highlight the overall quality of the pressure cooker.
Purchase the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Mini Electric Pressure Cooker at Amazon for $56.99 (regular price $89.99).
DASH Multimaker Mini System
The DASH Multimaker Mini System comes with six removable plates to help you cook a variety of personal-sized items. The set includes four waffle plates (two standard, one heart-shaped, and one sunflower-shaped) and two griddle pans. With it you can whip up some fun and exciting waffles for breakfast, prepare a fried egg for a sandwich, or cook a single burger for a quick meal. The plates are removable and dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze. Each purchase also includes a storage case to keep everything organized and accessible when you're ready to cook.
Overall, customers are impressed with the Multimaker mini system from DASH. The fast heat-up time, personalized size, and general ease of use are a few of the features that several customers highlight in their write-ups. Users also praise the cute design, sharing that this product could be a good pick for those with young children.
Purchase the DASH Multimaker Mini System at Amazon for $22.99 (regular price $34.99).
T-Fal OptiGrill
There's a lot to love about the T-Fal OptiGrill. Precision technology helps adjust the cooking time to match the thickness of each item you're preparing, ensuring everything comes out cooked to perfection. The grill's surface is large enough that you can cook up to eight servings at a time, making this a good option if you need to cook for a larger family or want to meal prep and have leftovers. With nine preset programs, you'll also find this easy to use to prepare a variety of proteins, including hamburgers, fish, and chicken. You can even use it as a panini press to make incredibly hot and crispy sandwiches.
If you read through customer reviews for the OptiGrill from T-Fal, you're certain to see a lot of praise about its performance and quality. Users share that it works well and makes it possible to prepare perfectly cooked hamburgers, chicken, sausages, and more. Customers also appreciate that the grill only takes a few minutes to get hot and ready to use, allowing them to prepare a meal and get it to the table quickly.
Purchase the T-Fal OptiGrill at Amazon for $122.99 (regular price $199.99).
COSORI Air Fryer
Those who are looking for the best air fryers on a budget might want to look at this Prime Day deal, which makes the COSORI Air Fryer even more affordable. This model offers a generous 6-quart capacity to accommodate a wide range of recipes. With COSORI's TurboBlaze technology and five fan speeds, you'll find that it cooks foods evenly at the temperature you set (between 90 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit).
Most customers are so happy with their decision to get this COSORI Air Fryer that they've given it a 5-star rating. In their write-ups, they praise the cooking speed and overall functionality, noting that they're able to prepare a variety of perfectly cooked and crispy meals in minutes. The ease of cleaning is another feature that many reviewers mention. They like that after they've finished cooking, they can simply toss the various components in the dishwasher and let it do the work for them.
Purchase the COSORI Air Fryer at Amazon for $89.96 (regular price $119.99).
BELLA XL Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle
The spacious, 12-inch by 22-inch cooking surface of this electric griddle from BELLA might just make it your new best friend when preparing pancakes, bacon, burgers, grilled cheese, and so much more. It features a ceramic non-stick coating, which not only makes it easy to clean, but also allows it to heat up more quickly than a traditional nonstick griddle (up to 30% faster). With the integrated temperature dial, you'll find it easy to ensure the foods you're preparing are cooked just right.
According to the positive customer reviews, this electric griddle could make a nice addition to your kitchen. One feature that many bring up in their reviews is the size. They note that it offers ample space to cook food for several people. The nonstick coating is another feature that many mention, sharing that the foods they prepare don't get stuck and that cleaning up is quick and easy.
Purchase the BELLA XL Electric Ceramic Titanium Griddle at Amazon for $34.99 (regular price $54.99).
Vitamix 5200
A Vitamix can be a serious investment. However, if you shop on Prime Day, you can score a great deal on the Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender and start putting all of those Vitamix tips and tricks into action. With its variable speed control, you can ensure everything comes out smooth and delicious. You can even turn the dial during blending to increase or decrease the speed. Because of how quickly the blades spin and the friction that they produce, you can even use this blender to heat cold ingredients, which is a great option if you're preparing soup.
In the reviews, customers praise the overall quality and performance of this blender. They appreciate how quickly it works, find that it blends smoothies, soups, and other meals to perfection, and they are impressed with how easy it is to clean with a quick blend cycle and some soap and water.
Purchase Vitamix 5200 at Amazon for $349.95 (regular price $499.95).
Cuckoo Electric Heating Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer
Take a look at the Cuckoo Electric Heating Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer if you regularly prepare rice and want to greatly simplify the process. This model can hold up to 20 cups of cooked rice and features 12 different modes to help you prepare various types of rice as well as porridge, oatmeal, soup, and more. With its 29 PSI pressure rating, you'll find that this rice cooker works quickly, preparing certain types of rice in as little as 18 minutes.
Reviews for this rice cooker from Cuckoo are overwhelmingly positive, making it a good option to consider adding to your small appliance collection. The cook time is one feature that many users mention in their reviews. They find that the pressure-cooking capabilities allow it to prepare rice in no time. But, beyond simply cooking it quickly, the rice it makes also turns out light, fluffy, and perfectly done.
Purchase the Cuckoo Electric Heating Pressure Rice Cooker & Warmer at Amazon for $141.59 (regular price $259.99).
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
With the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine, you can treat yourself to a luxurious coffee shop experience from the comfort of your own home. Breville makes some impressive automated small appliances, and this espresso machine is no exception. Some of its stand-out features include the dose-control grinder, the low water pressure it applies to ensure optimal flavor extraction, the rapid heating time, and the manual steam wand for foaming milk.
There are a lot of reasons to consider adding this to your kitchen, according to the high percentage of 4- and 5-star customer reviews. Several users share how pleased they are with the quality of the espresso they're able to brew with this machine. They also love how easy Breville has made it to create a custom drink comparable to what they could get from a gourmet coffee shop.
Purchase the Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine at Amazon for $599.95 (regular price $849.95).
