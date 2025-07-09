15 Best Small Appliance Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've been waiting for Prime Day to find some great deals for your kitchen, the wait is finally over. Amazon's Prime Day sales start on July 8 and runs through July 11th, so now is the time to shop before prices go back up. While you'll find deals on a wide range of products for your kitchen, one area where you might want to focus your search is the section of small appliances. Since these are higher ticket items to start with, the savings can be really substantial.

We've rounded up some of the best small appliance deals to check out this Prime Day. All of these appliances are marked down at least 15% — with some being on sale for up to 55% off the normal retail price. So, whether you've been thinking about upgrading to a new air fryer, want to treat yourself to an elevated coffee-making experience every morning, or would like to try a fun breakfast sandwich maker, you'll find some incredible savings through the Prime Day sales. All of our top picks below also come highly recommended by 1,000 or more reviewers, providing you with more confidence in the overall quality and value of each small appliance. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece. For now, start looking for the best deals to add to your Amazon cart.