The Vegan Trader Joe's Staple Fans Say Is 'Better Than The Real Thing' — Even Meat Eaters Love It

Trader Joe's is a treasure trove for shoppers looking for unique and tasty products to transform into easy meals. And the store is as adept at carnivorous options as it is at vegan staples. The vegan Trader Joe's staple that fans say is "better than the meat version" is Trader Joe's soy chorizo.

We ranked Trader Joe's soy chorizo as our second favorite vegan product after tasting 27 different items. We loved the savory and spicy spice blend as well as the meaty ground-beef consistency thanks to the characteristic chew of textured soy protein. But, the soy chorizo isn't just one of our favorites — we found many rave reviews from customers on Reddit and TikTok. Redditors shower the soy chorizo with praise, and many of them like the soy chorizo better than the meaty counterpart. One Redditor said, "I was going meatless for a month and was shocked at how good it was for being soy." TJ's soy chorizo is a longstanding fan favorite; according to one customer, "It's actually been retired from the TJ Choice Awards (for winning too many times) and is now in the Hall of Fame." Many Redditors said family members couldn't tell the difference between the vegan version and real chorizo when they tried it. A Trader Joe's employee on TikTok called the soy chorizo a "game changer" even for meat eaters like her. She's yet another convert who now considers soy chorizo a kitchen staple.