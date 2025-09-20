How To Design A Bohemian Kitchen On A Budget

Textures, colors, and patterns, opting for a bohemian kitchen can bring all of these mood-enhancing elements to everyday cooking routine. Unlike other look-but-don't-touch trends dominating the world of interior design, bohemian kitchens invite you to come right in, get cozy, and stay a while.

The first thing you need to keep in mind when attempting to recreate this eclectic spirit in your kitchen? There is no room for showroom-style finesse here. Instead, every nook and cranny of your bohemian kitchen needs to be filled with thoughtfully curated touches, such as mismatched chairs picked up from a thrift store or DIY pottery that you put together over the weekend. If it doesn't have a story attached, it doesn't belong in a bohemian kitchen.

Not quite sure how to nail that rustic-chic vibe without blowing a hole through your budget? The experts are here to help. Mehek Malhotra, founder of Giggling Monkey Studio, and Laura Medicus, interior designer and owner of Laura Medicus Interiors, pool together their best insights to help you capture that free-spirited bohemian vibe in your kitchen without obliterating your budget. From the cabinet finish that doesn't cost a fortune to the celebrity-loved secondhand finds to stock up on, find it all here.