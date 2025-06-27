Upcycle Clay Flower Pots To Make Beautiful Baked Breads
A good loaf of bread will taste delicious no matter what it looks like, but if you can make it more visually interesting or playful, that's even better. The downside is that baking pans and loaf pans can often be very expensive, especially if you want terracotta ones. Even lower-priced options like the Eurita Clay Roaster can cost you around $50 on Amazon. Even so, terracotta bread pans create an amazing, crispy crust on your bread that is hard to duplicate, making them well worth trying.
The magic lies in the clay. Because it is porous, it both traps moisture in the form of steam and pulls it away from the bread as it bakes. Unsurprisingly, clay cookware is prized for its ability to keep whatever you're baking moist. However, instead of using a pricier pan, you can opt for a flower pot. The sides and base of your bread will bake extra crispy as a result.
You can find an option like this six-pack of Yishang Large Terra Cotta Pots for as little as $30. With just a little effort, these can be adapted for use as baking dishes that can give you visually appealing bread with a perfect crust. If you like to bake bread as gifts or for parties, this trick can take your loaves to the next level. You can bake larger loaves in 8-inch or 10-inch pots or small, individual breads in 3-inch or 4-inch pots. Sizes range from as small as 1 inch to over 12 inches, so there's a good variety to choose from.
How to prepare a clay pot for baking
You can't just buy a flower pot and then drop bread dough in it right away. You need to season and prepare the pot for cooking first. This is true of any terracotta baking vessel if it's unglazed. It's a little time- consuming but you won't need to do it often to enjoy the benefits. Start by soaking the pots in water for at least half an hour. Ideally, soak them overnight, but work with your schedule. Make sure they are fully immersed. This helps remove any clay dust or other residue that may be on them. Let them fully dry before moving on.
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit while you paint your pots with oil. You'll want a neutral oil, so no heavy flavors. Canola, sunflower, or even basic vegetable oil would work fine. Use a pastry brush and thoroughly coat the pots inside and out. Terracotta absorbs oil readily, so be prepared to do two or three coats.
Put the pots on a baking sheet in your heated oven and let them bake for 20 to 30 minutes until they appear dry. Let them cool and repeat the oiling and baking process two more times. The oil will create a non-stick surface perfect for baking by the time you are done, and your pots will be ready to use. Periodically, you may need to repeat this seasoning process.