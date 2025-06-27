Upcycle Clay Flower Pots To Make Beautiful Baked Breads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A good loaf of bread will taste delicious no matter what it looks like, but if you can make it more visually interesting or playful, that's even better. The downside is that baking pans and loaf pans can often be very expensive, especially if you want terracotta ones. Even lower-priced options like the Eurita Clay Roaster can cost you around $50 on Amazon. Even so, terracotta bread pans create an amazing, crispy crust on your bread that is hard to duplicate, making them well worth trying.

The magic lies in the clay. Because it is porous, it both traps moisture in the form of steam and pulls it away from the bread as it bakes. Unsurprisingly, clay cookware is prized for its ability to keep whatever you're baking moist. However, instead of using a pricier pan, you can opt for a flower pot. The sides and base of your bread will bake extra crispy as a result.

You can find an option like this six-pack of Yishang Large Terra Cotta Pots for as little as $30. With just a little effort, these can be adapted for use as baking dishes that can give you visually appealing bread with a perfect crust. If you like to bake bread as gifts or for parties, this trick can take your loaves to the next level. You can bake larger loaves in 8-inch or 10-inch pots or small, individual breads in 3-inch or 4-inch pots. Sizes range from as small as 1 inch to over 12 inches, so there's a good variety to choose from.