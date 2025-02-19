How To Get The Perfect Golden Crust On Homemade Bread, According To An Expert

The inviting aroma and irresistible crust of homemade bread is heavenly. But what if your baked loaf keeps coming out pale and doughy instead of amber-brown and crisp despite following the recipe to a tee? We spoke to Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home," who told us that achieving the perfect golden crust relies on three things: Making sure the oven temperature, length of bake, and proofing time are always on the money. But first a little science.

Advertisement

"Bread crusts vary in color and flavor because of a chemical process known as the Maillard reaction, which occurs as bread bakes," Myhrvold explains. "It's sometimes known as the browning reaction, though it should more properly be known as the flavor reaction, since the molecules it produces are also responsible for the distinctive aroma and taste of fresh-baked bread." During this process, the sugars, amino acids and protein in the dough produce "brown pigments, complex flavor compounds, and a stiff, brittle surface — all crucial elements in a good crust."

As the temperature rises, the Maillard reaction accelerates, causing the bread to develop an inviting golden surface. Indeed, the more the crust darkens, the faster the bread absorbs the heat inside the oven cavity, which makes it acquire even more color.

Advertisement