Are Americans Really Ditching Their Dishwashers?

The way Americans eat at home is constantly evolving, with new gadgets and technology appearing seemingly every year, but one appliance that seems like it should never go out of style is a dishwasher. Washing dishes by hand was long one of the most arduous tasks in the kitchen, and the ability to pop dirty dishes in a high-quality dishwasher and forget about them until tomorrow was one of the biggest breakthroughs that helped reduce domestic work for Americans. But even more modern developments have some calling the utility of dishwashers into question.

So are homeowners really ditching their dishwashers? It doesn't seem so. While there are some trends like the rise in food delivery that could be leading to fewer people using their dishwashers, none of the measurable stats we have about them show declining usage. The easiest to see is in sales. While this doesn't prove people are using their dishwashers, sales have grown steadily in recent years, and a report from Future Market Insights revealed that the dishwasher market was expected to have an estimated value of $1.2 billion by 2025, and $2.1 billion by 2035. If people have stopped using their dishwashers, there is no signal in the sales numbers.