How To Prep Your Freezer This Fall To Save Time During The Holidays

Getting through the holiday season can be stressful for everyone. Even if you're not entertaining, the flurry of activity can mean that your regular routines fall to the wayside. The trick to staying sane is in the preparation — and fall is the perfect time to start. Not only will you be more relaxed, but you can make use of all that great fall produce for food prep.

The freezer does plenty of heavy lifting over Thanksgiving and Christmas, so it's best to start the holidays with a clean slate. The first step is, of course, to toss whatever you need to: items past their use-by date, mystery produce, or anything with freezer burn. This is also the time to consolidate any duplicate items, such as half empty bags of peas. It can be worth organizing this around your trash day so that you don't have a bin full of old food in the kitchen. As you're emptying the freezer, clean it by wiping down the shelves with a mixture of water and vinegar to help prevent mold. If your freezer has built-up ice, you'll need to prepare a cooler with ice to store your food while you defrost it.

Before you put everything back into place, ensure everything is labeled and take an inventory. This will prevent you buying duplicate items, and give you a list of what else you need to eat to make room before the holidays arrive.