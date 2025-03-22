Why It's Possible For Mold To Grow In Your Freezer, And How To Check For It

If there's one thing you don't want to eat, it's moldy food. As impossible as it may seem — with the below-freezing temperatures making for a pretty harsh and unwelcoming environment — mold can indeed grow in your freezer. Certain types of these fungi are very resilient to cold temperatures, and certain circumstances inside your freezer can allow them to thrive. Rubber door seals that don't help keep the freezer door closed tightly, fluctuating or incorrect temperatures, poor ventilation, food spills that haven't been cleaned up properly, or food that hasn't been stored properly in airtight containers — all of these factors can contribute to making your freezer a more inviting home for mold. It could even be carried in by already-contaminated food.

This is because malfunctioning door seals can allow air to enter your freezer, and air often contains mold spores. If room-temperature air is entering your freezer, it's most likely raising the temperature inside your freezer and creating moisture. Also, your freezer is there specifically to store food, and where there's food there's a food source for mold. Let's face it, we don't always store all our freezer foods in airtight containers — think of that foil-wrapped garlic loaf or bagged chicken breast that we didn't seal quite right. So the mold buffet is literally open (not to mention you risk freezer burn). Luckily it's quite easy to check if there's mold in your freezer. You will be able to see fuzzy patches of green, blue, white or black on the walls, shelves, or even directly on the food items in your freezer. Often there will be a musty, unpleasant smell to go with it.