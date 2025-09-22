The Best Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soup Isn't Progresso Or Rao's

Campbell's has been honing its soup game for more than 150 years, and (perhaps unsurprisingly) the result is uncanny likeness to real homemade chicken noodle soup. In Tasting Table's ranking of 15 store-bought chicken noodle soups, we ranked Campbell's Chunky Classic Chicken Noodle Soup as the best. Canned soup giants Progresso and Rao's pulled second and third place (respectively). But, in our book, first place belongs to Campbell's "Mmm Mmm Good" offering alone.

Truth in advertising may be iffy in the modern consumer market — but, happily, when Campbell's says "chunky," it means it. The chicken and veggie pieces in this canned marvel are toothy and generous, yielding a hearty soup that doesn't leave us hungry. The official Campbell's website describes its Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup as "big pieces of white chicken meat with no antibiotics plus carrots, celery, and enriched egg noodles for a comforting taste that's just like mom used to make." We concur. Also, at 19 grams of protein, it's a cost-effective way to fill the belly. At a Target in Chicago, an 18.6-ounce can runs for $2.59.

Flavorful, dimensional ingredients perform in harmony, including herbaceous broth, moist chicken that doesn't taste ultra-processed (a common sin of many of the other competitor products we taste-tested), and enough of all of the elements to function as a filling, warming meal that skips the saltiness-bomb. Texturally, Campbell's Chunky Chicken Noodle is rich and comforting, unlike many other chicken noodle soup brands in our ranking, which arrived thin and lacking.