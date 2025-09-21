Julia Child's Brilliantly Simple Idea Gives You Way More Kitchen Prep Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Julia Child built a home cook empire based on accessibility. She even refused to use the word "gourmet" for its hoity-toity connotation. Like so many of Julia Child's best tips for home cooks, her ultimate tip for maximizing small kitchen space falls under the umbrella of "work with what you've got." For apartment-dwelling foodies (especially those with roommates), that precious limited counter space might be filled with coffee makers, a utensil jar, and a toaster, leaving little room leftover to actually cook. In such cases, turn your attention to the next-largest horizontal surface in the room — your kitchen table.

In her book, "In Julia's Kitchen: Practical and Convivial Kitchen Design Inspired by Julia Child," Pamela Heyne visits Child's personal home and notes that, unlike the kitchen setup in her hit show "The French Chef," there was no island to be seen in Child's kitchen. Instead, Child's primary workspace (or one of them) was her kitchen table — the same place where she ate the meals she prepared. As Heyne writes, "The kitchen's center of gravity was the table [...] which was covered with a very practical oilcloth. The table was her supplementary work area," (via Literary Hub). "At one point during the photo shoot, Julia sat down and began peeling asparagus."