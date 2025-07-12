Add Extra Prep Space To A Small Kitchen With This Countertop Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, our kitchens are physically too small to contain our cooking ambitions. Depending on budget, location, and other home design factors, we're not all blessed with plentiful counter space. That can pose quite the problem when it comes to cooking, baking, cleaning, organizing, making kids' lunches, meal-prepping for the week, and so on. While there are some brilliant organization hacks out there for maximizing counter space, sometimes you need to go a little further. Retractable countertops, as in countertops that stay hidden and out of the way until you need them, are one of the smartest hidden design features for your kitchen, as they'll give you more surface area without always cluttering up the room.

There are a few different approaches to retractable countertops. To figure out what's best for you, identify the space you have to work with. Look for gaps about a few inches wide and maybe one or two feet long where you can add a length of countertop that either unfolds, swings out, or pops out. For more elaborate mechanics, like if you want a more substantial countertop with a drop-down supporting leg, you may need a contractor. Even so, the project is still much more affordable than building entire countertops. Pop-out counters are easy to do yourself with some cut benchtop and drawer tracks.