Our Favorite Tequila Is Well-Balanced, Smooth, And Under $50

With so many tequilas fighting for your attention — many of which have celebrity backing, luxe packaging, and sky-high prices – it's understandable if you've fallen for the myth that you have to spend a lot to get something that tastes good. But great tequila doesn't always have to be expensive. During a recent blind tasting, our taste tester found proof. They sampled 29 popular brands of blanco tequilas without knowing which was which. Some were rough, some forgettable — but one stood out as the best from the start: Mijenta blanco, a smooth, complex bottle that sells for around $48.99.

The aroma of Mijenta blanco tequila is what first had our taster hooked, but their first sip delivered even more layers of flavor — including sweet melon, pineapple, and a soft, toasty notes similar to banana bread. The tequila is rich but not heavy, with a creamy mouthfeel and an easy finish. Mijenta beat out some of the biggest names on the shelf — including Don Julio, Casamigos, and Patrón. "Easy like Sunday morning," writes one customer in their rating. "This is a really solid sipper at a reasonable price," writes another. It's hard to believe this bottle is under $50 — but, it is.