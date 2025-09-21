Our Favorite Tequila Is Well-Balanced, Smooth, And Under $50
With so many tequilas fighting for your attention — many of which have celebrity backing, luxe packaging, and sky-high prices – it's understandable if you've fallen for the myth that you have to spend a lot to get something that tastes good. But great tequila doesn't always have to be expensive. During a recent blind tasting, our taste tester found proof. They sampled 29 popular brands of blanco tequilas without knowing which was which. Some were rough, some forgettable — but one stood out as the best from the start: Mijenta blanco, a smooth, complex bottle that sells for around $48.99.
The aroma of Mijenta blanco tequila is what first had our taster hooked, but their first sip delivered even more layers of flavor — including sweet melon, pineapple, and a soft, toasty notes similar to banana bread. The tequila is rich but not heavy, with a creamy mouthfeel and an easy finish. Mijenta beat out some of the biggest names on the shelf — including Don Julio, Casamigos, and Patrón. "Easy like Sunday morning," writes one customer in their rating. "This is a really solid sipper at a reasonable price," writes another. It's hard to believe this bottle is under $50 — but, it is.
What makes Mijenta so easy to enjoy
Mijenta is the kind of tequila that doesn't need much. Experts attest that Mijenta blanco is smooth enough to sip on its own and flavorful enough to carry a cocktail without disappearing. It's a great example of why blancos are often recommended to tequila beginners. Whether you're into zesty paloma cocktails or classic frozen margaritas, or just want to try it over ice with a lime wedge, this tequila shows through every time. It also helps that the people behind it care about what goes into the bottle.
Co-founded by Ana Maria Romero, one of the few female "maestra tequileras" in the world, Mijenta is traditionally distilled in the highlands of Jalisco and is completely additive-free. But, the brand is equally as focused on sustainability as it is on quality. Not only are the bottles made from recycled glass, and the labels from leftover agave fibers, but Mijenta was the first tequila brand to earn a B Corp certification. For a bottle under $50, it really doesn't get much better.