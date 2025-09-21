Why Costco's Kirkland Mango Smoothie Was A Total Flop

Innovation always comes with the potential for failure. Over the years, Costco's food court has championed an overall impressive risk-reward axis, delivering mostly rippers among a few scattered skippers. (We've rounded up eight discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all, if you're craving a trip down memory lane.) One such skipper was the mango smoothie.

The mango smoothie first hit food courts in June 2023 – a summer-appropriate flavor that debuted in the Australian circuit before expanding to Hawaii warehouses and finally Costcos in Oklahoma, California, and Washington. According to a TikTok by @costcobuys, Costco's mango smoothie packed four servings of fruit and "no added sugar, additives, or preservatives" for a price tag of $2.99. That's notably a killer price for a large smoothie that size ... or, it would be, if it tasted good. Alas, to many fans, the smoothie was a total flop.

The TikTok's abysmal comments section reads, "It's a nope!! Tasted like carrots," "Tried it yesterday. I didn't like it at all and I love mango," and "Love you Costco but that is just plain disgusting." An overwhelming number of turned-off testimonials likened both the taste and texture to baby food. Elsewhere online, a Reddit thread dedicated to Costco's food court mango smoothie describes "a tamarind flavor that heavily overpowers the mango." Other Redditors theorize that the "off" flavor is the result of using overripe, turned mangoes: "Like overripe to the point of the fruit is starting to brown and taste sickly sweet and off."