The Yogurt Variety Pack You Should Avoid Buying At Costco

There are so many great products worth stocking up on at Costco — toiletries, frozen items, and pretty much all of the snacks. The warehouse club even has a stacked dairy aisle, and we recently rounded up six yogurts to buy at Costco if you happen to be in the market. However, there is one pack we don't recommend buying: The Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack.

This 16-count multipack comes with a solid range of delicious fruity flavors, including cherry berry, mango, and raspberry lemon, as well as vanilla for those who like a more versatile option. We're actually big fans of Chobani here at Tasting Table, and people love this high-protein option, which contains 20 grams of whole protein, 140 calories, and zero added sugar per 6.7-ounce serving. The reason you don't want to buy the variety pack at Costco is that it might be cheaper at Sam's Club.

At the time of writing, the product was selling for just over $20 at a Costco located in California, while a nearby Sam's Club was offering a much lower price point of $15.23. There was a discount on offer at the time, but even when it's not on sale, the yogurt still usually costs around $18 at Sam's Club. We don't want to add to the Costco vs Sam's Club rivalry further, but if you have a membership at both stores, it might be worth heading to Sam's Club for this one.