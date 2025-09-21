The Yogurt Variety Pack You Should Avoid Buying At Costco
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are so many great products worth stocking up on at Costco — toiletries, frozen items, and pretty much all of the snacks. The warehouse club even has a stacked dairy aisle, and we recently rounded up six yogurts to buy at Costco if you happen to be in the market. However, there is one pack we don't recommend buying: The Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack.
This 16-count multipack comes with a solid range of delicious fruity flavors, including cherry berry, mango, and raspberry lemon, as well as vanilla for those who like a more versatile option. We're actually big fans of Chobani here at Tasting Table, and people love this high-protein option, which contains 20 grams of whole protein, 140 calories, and zero added sugar per 6.7-ounce serving. The reason you don't want to buy the variety pack at Costco is that it might be cheaper at Sam's Club.
At the time of writing, the product was selling for just over $20 at a Costco located in California, while a nearby Sam's Club was offering a much lower price point of $15.23. There was a discount on offer at the time, but even when it's not on sale, the yogurt still usually costs around $18 at Sam's Club. We don't want to add to the Costco vs Sam's Club rivalry further, but if you have a membership at both stores, it might be worth heading to Sam's Club for this one.
Is Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt worth the price?
Prices fluctuate at stores, and they are often dependent on location. One Reddit user said they picked up the Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack at Costco for $17 in the summer of 2025, so it might be best to check at your local store. If you do find a good deal, people love the thick, smooth texture of the yogurt and the fruit-forward flavors.
However, of all the high-protein yogurts out there, it's not our favorite; certain flavors are a little chalky and too protein-heavy. Some Sam's Club shoppers also didn't love the variety pack, calling it an "acquired taste." One person said in a review, "The taste was marginally okay. Some flavors were undetectable. The consistency was very dry and dense." On Reddit, some Costco shoppers said the yogurt tasted "too artificial" and stevia-like.
We think the best high-protein yogurt is actually another Chobani product, and Costco customers seem to enjoy the brand's protein drinks. If you are shopping there and the Chobani 20 Grams Protein Greek Yogurt Variety Pack is too expensive, it might be an idea to opt for one of these instead.