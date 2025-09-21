The Best Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pack Is Loaded With Benefits
Nespresso machines are a modern marvel, as they deliver professional-quality espresso with the press of a button. Not only do you get the perfect espresso pull every time, but Nespresso Vertuo's vast lineup of coffee pod flavors offers infinitely more variety than your local coffee shop. If you're feeling overwhelmed with such a massive selection of pod flavors, Nespresso makes it easy by offering variety packs so you can sample different flavors in one simple order. We ranked every Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pack according to the variety of pod options and quality.
Our favorite variety pack is Nespresso Coffee+ Variety pack, which consists of five different sleeves of coffee each with their own added health benefits, from extra caffeine and nervous system-boosting B vitamins to ginseng. In fact, we gave the Active pods, which are enriched with Vitamin B6, their own glowing review. Not only does each sleeve have distinct nutritional characteristics, but they also run the gamut of coffee roasts. Some of these pods are light roasts, full of bright acidity and an extra helping of caffeine to fuel the day, while others tend toward fuller-bodied darker roasts.
Variety doesn't end with roast types, either. Some sleeves brew a single shot of espresso while others brew a cup of coffee. The Nespresso Coffee+ pack offers a diversity of pod options, sizes, and flavors, while upholding the highest quality of taste and nutritional value with supplemental ingredients. Plus, you get a travel mug with your purchase!
More glowing reviews for the Nespresso Coffee+ Variety Pack
While the Nespresso Coffee+ Variety Pack doesn't have too many customer reviews, nearly every flavor in the pack gets many rave reviews from customers on Reddit. For example, one Redditor gave the Ginseng Delight a 10/10, proclaiming, "I'm absolutely in love with this incredibly refreshing flavor." Other reviewers recommend brewing this pod with frothed milk for a tasty flat white. Some Redditors admit to drinking the Vivada for a morning boost. Meanwhile, Nespresso owners describe the Stormio as having intense woody and cereal notes. The Melozio Boost was equally lauded by customers, with one stating "it's just a really good standard cup of coffee for any occasion, works well with syrups, sugar, cream, milk, [Baileys] ... It's an easy choice for me."
Besides the Coffee+ Variety Pack, you may also want to consider two other coffee packs: the Coffee Discovery Pack (which includes both Melozio and Stormio) and the Double Espresso Discovery Pack. While these are great jumping-off points, the Coffee+ Variety Pack ultimately offers unique extras that landed it at the top of our ranking.