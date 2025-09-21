The Best Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pack Is Loaded With Benefits

Nespresso machines are a modern marvel, as they deliver professional-quality espresso with the press of a button. Not only do you get the perfect espresso pull every time, but Nespresso Vertuo's vast lineup of coffee pod flavors offers infinitely more variety than your local coffee shop. If you're feeling overwhelmed with such a massive selection of pod flavors, Nespresso makes it easy by offering variety packs so you can sample different flavors in one simple order. We ranked every Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pack according to the variety of pod options and quality.

Our favorite variety pack is Nespresso Coffee+ Variety pack, which consists of five different sleeves of coffee each with their own added health benefits, from extra caffeine and nervous system-boosting B vitamins to ginseng. In fact, we gave the Active pods, which are enriched with Vitamin B6, their own glowing review. Not only does each sleeve have distinct nutritional characteristics, but they also run the gamut of coffee roasts. Some of these pods are light roasts, full of bright acidity and an extra helping of caffeine to fuel the day, while others tend toward fuller-bodied darker roasts.

Variety doesn't end with roast types, either. Some sleeves brew a single shot of espresso while others brew a cup of coffee. The Nespresso Coffee+ pack offers a diversity of pod options, sizes, and flavors, while upholding the highest quality of taste and nutritional value with supplemental ingredients. Plus, you get a travel mug with your purchase!