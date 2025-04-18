12 First Pods To Try In Your Nespresso Machine: Vertuo Edition
You've just bought your first Nespresso Vertuo machine, and now you're diving into the world of becoming your very own at-home barista. There are many things to know about owning a Nespresso, and one of the big questions people tend to have is about what pods they should try first.
According to Manu Sarswat, a Nespresso coffee specialist, your choice of coffee depends on a few things. Do you prefer your coffee black, or with milk or creamer? Are you drawn to a high-intensity coffee or a lower intensity? Do you prefer specially flavored coffees or classic brews? Are you looking to try regular coffee, espresso, or both? As a new Nespresso owner, you may not even know the answer to these questions, which is totally fine. That just means it's time to experiment!
I am going to go through a list of Nespresso pods that will cover all of the possible preferences that Nespresso drinkers may have. As a Nespresso Vertuo user myself, I chose pods that I have tried (and loved). I also included some that I haven't had the chance to try yet, but which have positive reviews online. So, get your Nespresso set up, grab your favorite mug, and let's get brewing.
Melozio
For your Nespresso machine, it's important to have a solid, neutral coffee pod in your collection. Its Melozio coffee pod has a level six intensity, and is described by Nespresso to have smooth cereal notes, a sweetness reminiscent of honey, and a mild, nutty, balanced flavor. It's made from Brazilian Bourbon Arabica beans. This is a pod that I personally use often, as I find it to be a really simple coffee to start my day. It has a bright, crisp taste to it and isn't too intense, but it isn't too weak, either.
Other Nespresso users seem to agree with my sentiments about the Melozio pod. Reddit users share that it's a great coffee to have when you don't want anything that's fancy or extraneous. Many customers also describe it to be a perfectly smooth coffee, which I can definitely agree with. On Amazon, the Melozio pod has thousands of reviews giving it a five-star rating. Customers enjoy the slight sweetness that the pod has, the full-bodied flavor that isn't completely overpowering, and the smoothness that each cup offers.
Altissio
One of the espresso pods that I recommend you give a try is the Altissio. It has a level nine intensity and is made from a blend of Latin American beans. Nespresso describes it as a "bold espresso cloaked in a creamy cereal note," and in my experience with this espresso, I agree. It has a nice intense flavor that is slightly roasted, and it pairs perfectly with steamed milk in a latte. Personally, when I drink a latte, I want to be able to really taste the flavors of the espresso shining through the milk. With Altissio, that's definitely the case.
Multiple Reddit users share that the Altissio espresso is their favorite out of all Nespresso's pods. Many people seem to popularly drink it in the form of a latte or cappuccino, and that most likely has to do with the already creamy quality that the blend has, making it a perfect pairing for a milky beverage. Walmart customers echo these sentiments, with some sharing that it also tastes great as an oat milk latte. Overall, it's a bold espresso that is great for someone who plans on making various types of beverages with their Nespresso pods.
Solelio
If you're a fan of incredibly light coffee, Solelio should be one of the first pods that you stock up on. With an intensity of just two, this coffee is meant to be light yet flavorful. Nespresso describes the blend as having toasted cereal notes, which for many people means that it has flavors similar to that of Cheerios or toasted bread. The Arabica beans are of Kenyan and Colombian origin, and they offer a fruity flavor profile as well.
One Youtube Nespresso pod reviewer, Maison Malli, shared her experience tasting the Solelio pod. She explained that she could smell the fruity notes in the coffee right as it was brewed. She enjoyed the lightness of the blend by itself, but then added a bit of half and half and sugar into the coffee as well. Once she added the milk, she thought that the cereal notes of the blend really stood out. Amazon customers particularly enjoy that this is a nice light blend that actually has a good amount of flavor shining through. With light roasts, sometimes flavor can get lost, but not with Solelio. This could be a great pod for people who enjoy having their coffee black as well as those who like their coffee with half and half or creamer.
Chiaro
Nespresso's double espresso pods are some of the most popular pods the company sells. Each makes a 2.7-ounce serving of espresso, which many people enjoy straight, over ice, or with milk. One of its double espresso options is the Chiaro pod, which has a level eight intensity. It comes from South and Central American Arabica beans, and is described to have woody, toasted cereal notes, and earthy qualities.
Chiaro is personally one of my favorite Nespresso pods, and I buy it consistently each month. For me, this is the perfect espresso to use for an at-home latte. It has a strong flavor, but isn't completely overpowering. When mixed with steamed milk, the toasted cereal notes pair perfectly with the creamy texture and taste. With a warm latte, I also prefer the espresso to have a clearly roasted taste to it, and Chiaro definitely accomplishes that.
Customers on Reddit believe that the Chiaro is a solid espresso for someone who enjoys lattes from Starbucks. It isn't too light, but it isn't an incredibly bold and strong espresso, either. On Amazon, customers describe the Chiaro to be smooth, rich, balanced, and flavorful.
Dolce
Staying in the world of Nespresso's double espresso pods, up next is the Dolce pod. This pod has an intensity level of five, and is made from Latin American Arabica beans as well as Ugandan Robusta beans. It's described to have mild, smooth notes of caramel and malted cereal. It's also considered to have the sweetest flavor profile out of all the double espresso pods. From my experience with the Dolce pods, I definitely noticed a slightly sweeter flavor profile to the blend. I prefer to drink the pod shaken over ice with a bit of half and half, as its light caramel notes make for a perfect iced beverage. I also enjoy the Dolce blend in an iced latte for the same reasons. It's still great when hot, but I prefer a slightly higher intensity when it comes to hot drinks.
Users on Reddit have shared that the Dolce pairs well with a caramel syrup, as it brings out those natural caramel flavors while adding more sweetness and excitement to the drink. Ultimately, if you're looking to get a little crafty with your new Nespresso, the Dolce pod could be a great choice. You can make a frappuccino, iced latte or macchiato, or even an iced shaken espresso with this blend, and it will be incredibly enjoyable.
Scuro
The Scuro pod is known to be one of Nespresso's boldest double espresso pods. It has an intensity of 11, and is made from Central American Robusta and Arabica beans. Nespresso describes this blend to be highly roasted, with a dark and smoky character that contains hints of cocoa and vanilla. This is a blend that I personally have used, and I prefer it during the winter months when I want to taste that extra toasty, intense flavor to really get me going for the day. I will say that this blend is too intense for me to drink plain, and I believe it's best enjoyed in a full-fat milk latte.
Users on Reddit seem to think that the Scuro pods are closer to a high-quality, craft espresso when compared to the other double espresso pods. Over on Amazon, customers say that if you're a dark roast lover, this is a great pod for you. They describe it as rich, bold, perfectly balanced, and a great way to start the day. Many customers share my opinion that this tastes great in a milky beverage, like a white mocha or a latte. If you're not sure which double espresso pod you might like, consider ordering a sleeve of each to start – that way, you can see which one you prefer.
Bianco Doppio
For all of the milky coffee lovers, Bianco Doppio was made just for you. This espresso is part of Nespresso's Barista Creations collection, specifically in the Bianco pod line that offers two other blends as well. These blends were specifically created to be used in milk-based beverages. Each Doppio pod makes a double espresso shot, which comes in at 2.7 ounces. Bianco Doppio is said to have a fruity, sweet, and biscuity taste with a creamy texture. This pod doesn't have an intensity level listed, but it's considered to be a light roast.
"If you add milk to the other Nespresso pods, it changes the notes and strength of the coffee. With the coffees that are specifically made for milk, like the Bianco Doppio, it creates a nice, smooth, creamy coffee as soon as you add a bit of milk to it. Milk will bring out the richness, aromas, and characteristics of the coffee that you're looking for," shared Manu Sarswat, coffee specialist with Nespresso. Out of all of the pods that are made for milk, Bianco Doppio is considered to be medium-strong, is flavorful, and has a strong body that will be enjoyable in any sort of latte, flat white, or cappuccino.
Half Caffeinato
When trying out Nespresso pods for the first time, you may be curious about the different caffeine levels in various pods. If you want to work your way slowly from lower-caffeine to stronger pods, Half Caffeinato is a great place to start. This coffee pod has a level five intensity, but it has half the caffeine that other Nespresso pods contain.
This coffee is made from a mixture of regular and decaffeinated Arabica beans. It's described to be smooth, sweet, and velvety, while the flavorful profile has notes of biscuit. Users on Reddit rave about the Half Caffeinato pod, with many people sharing that it's their favorite pod sold at Nespresso. On Amazon, customers say that it has a very rich, bitter, yet smooth taste to it, giving you the full enjoyment of a true cup of coffee without the jitters. Many people share that this is a great pod to have when you've already had a full cup of caffeine, but you're still craving coffee. Others say that they enjoy the pod as an after-dinner coffee, as it is perfectly rich and satisfying, but doesn't cause restlessness.
Melozio Decaffeinato
One tip that coffee specialist Manu Sarswat shared with us is that he always recommends new Nespresso owners have a sleeve of decaf coffee on hand. Melozio Decaffeinato is a great choice, as it's a level six intensity coffee that has notes of cereal and honey. If you're going to drink a decaf coffee, you want it to be tasty. I've already recommended the regular Melozio pod to you, and the same sentiments go for the decaf version.
Customers on Amazon love the decaf option, sharing that the Melozio Decaffeinato pod has a smooth and rich flavor, and is perfect for any time of the day because of its medium roast. They also appreciate that there is no bad aftertaste with this brew, which some people notice with other types of decaf coffee — a potential byproduct from when the caffeine gets stripped from the coffee. Ultimately, customers are pleased with this decaf roast, and I think it's a great one to have on hand when you're craving a coffee after dinner, or you've had one too many cups and need to cut back on the caffeine. With your new Nespresso, you may get a bit addicted to making your own coffee creations, so having a decaf option can save you from overdoing it.
Golden Caramel
Among the Barista Creations line, there are many different flavored coffees to choose from. One of them is Golden Caramel, and it's served as a 7.7-ounce cup of coffee. This pod was ranked one of the best in a Nespresso Barista Creations taste test we've previously conducted, and when I spoke with Manu Sarswat, he shared that this is a flavor he commonly sees customers buying on a daily basis. It's described to be creamy and biscuity, with an obvious flavor of caramel.
Many customers on Reddit and Amazon share that Golden Caramel is their favorite out of Nespresso's flavored pods. They describe it as sweet but not overpowering, natural-tasting, buttery, and smooth. One Youtube reviewer, Meaghan Grace, shared herself tasting this pod for the first time, and she was pleasantly surprised by how much she enjoyed the taste. She shared that the caramel flavoring was subtle and very smooth. After her initial taste, she added in some drops of stevia as well as a caramel almond milk creamer, and said it was incredibly tasty. She was impressed with the taste of the coffee both alone and with her additions, and highly recommended it to her viewers.
Sweet Vanilla
For another flavored coffee option, you could grab a sleeve of Nespresso's Sweet Vanilla coffee pods. Like the Golden Caramel, this pod is served as a 7.7-ounce cup of coffee. It's described to have a classic vanilla flavoring that's matched with sweet biscuit, candied, and cereal notes.
This is the only flavored pod that I've tried, and I absolutely love it. When it's brewed, you can immediately smell the vanilla flavor pushing through. I think this adds to the overall taste of the coffee, and while it's a subtle vanilla flavor, the aroma enhances it. I also think that when I add a touch of half and half to the coffee, it enhances the vanilla flavoring even more. I wouldn't say that this pod is very sweet, which actually makes the vanilla taste a bit more natural, as opposed to the artificial vanilla notes that you may be used to in other vanilla-flavored coffees.
If you like the sound of Sweet Vanilla as well as Golden Caramel, you can get a Nespresso variety pack on Amazon that also includes a Roasted Hazelnut flavor. That way, you can try multiple flavors to discover which one you like best.
Ice Forte
Nespresso's Ice Forte pod is different from every other option on this list. It's made specifically to be brewed over ice, and is served as a 7.77-ounce cup of coffee. It's a bold and dark roast with a refreshing yet intense taste. The beans used for this coffee are a mixture of South American Arabicas and Indonesian Arabicas.
One might think that brewing a cup of coffee over ice would result in a watered-down flavor; however, Nespresso specifically created this pod to avoid that. In a Youtube review by A2B Productions, the reviewer shares the process of making a cup with the Ice Forte pod. The packaging tells the user to brew the coffee over a large cup of ice, so he did just that. He said that the coffee was cold immediately, despite thinking it might take a little bit to cool down once brewed. He described the coffee to be slightly intense, not overly sweet, and enjoyable.
Amazon customers seem incredibly pleased with the Ice Forte pod as well. They share that they can taste distinct woody and peppery notes in the coffee, and they appreciate how the flavors still shine through even when brewed over ice. Some even say that this pod is the best quick-brew iced coffee option on the market.
Methodology
When choosing which Nespresso pods to include in this list, I first consulted a coffee specialist from Nespresso, Manu Sarswat. He explained to me how he usually guides customers through their first purchases for their Nespresso machine. For many customers, he can help recommend pods after knowing if they enjoy their coffee black or with milk, their desired level of intensity, and flavor preferences. Some guests, however, aren't entirely sure what they prefer, so that's when he tends to suggest pods that customers buy again and again.
Every pod on this list is popular among customers. I also made sure to cover a large range of intensities, styles, and flavors. I used my own experience with tasting many of these pods as well as reviews on Reddit, Amazon, and other sites to support the recommendation.