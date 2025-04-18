12 First Pods To Try In Your Nespresso Machine: Vertuo Edition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've just bought your first Nespresso Vertuo machine, and now you're diving into the world of becoming your very own at-home barista. There are many things to know about owning a Nespresso, and one of the big questions people tend to have is about what pods they should try first.

According to Manu Sarswat, a Nespresso coffee specialist, your choice of coffee depends on a few things. Do you prefer your coffee black, or with milk or creamer? Are you drawn to a high-intensity coffee or a lower intensity? Do you prefer specially flavored coffees or classic brews? Are you looking to try regular coffee, espresso, or both? As a new Nespresso owner, you may not even know the answer to these questions, which is totally fine. That just means it's time to experiment!

I am going to go through a list of Nespresso pods that will cover all of the possible preferences that Nespresso drinkers may have. As a Nespresso Vertuo user myself, I chose pods that I have tried (and loved). I also included some that I haven't had the chance to try yet, but which have positive reviews online. So, get your Nespresso set up, grab your favorite mug, and let's get brewing.