The Nespresso Double Espresso Pod With The Sweetest Flavor Profile

Nespresso coffee blenders consider not only different beans and blends, but also roasts and grinds as they pack the colorful capsules meant for the Vertuo line of machines. For coffee drinkers who prefer sweeter and milder kicks from their daily cup, the Double Espresso Dolce might be the perfect choice to begin a new day or jumpstart a hazy afternoon. Made with a blend of Ugandan Robusta and Arabicas from Latin America, this smooth pour offers notes of malt and toasted cereals.

Not only can Double Espresso Dolce make for a sweet, warm mug of a simply poured Americano, but, when combined with milk or milk alternatives, the sweeter tasting profile lends itself to creamy, sweetened coffee recipes. Since the profile of a Double Espresso Dolce capsule leans on the milder side, aspiring home baristas have the perfect canvas to sweeten and spice a range of hot and cold coffee recipes as they choose.