The Discontinued Nespresso Vertuo Pod That Fans Miss Dearly
It's with wishful thinking that we imagine a world where the phrase, "All good things must come to an end," doesn't apply. Unfortunately for Nespresso Vertuo lovers, the biscuity Bianco Leggero has, indeed, been discontinued. This creamy and decadent pod was a fan favorite for lattes or cappuccinos, leading to much confusion about why Nespresso would choose to pause such a popular product. It had a remarkably low bitterness when paired with milk, scoring just one out of five on the company's ranking system. Tasting notes included a natural caramel — creating a sweet treat for an early morning start. The standalone flavor was so popular that drinkers reported not relying upon syrups to boost its taste.
There's no update about a potential relaunch and a firm out-of-stock message is present on the official Nespresso website. This is a shame, as every pod has different characteristics and brewing processes; that's the reason every Nespresso pod has a unique barcode. Losing Bianco Leggero has certainly ruffled some feathers.
What are the best replacements for Bianco Leggero pods?
Finding replacements for your favorite coffee sucks, especially when Nespresso Vertuo pods are more expensive than the original ones. You don't want to waste money purchasing variations you're unsure you'll even like. According to Reddit users, Bianco Doppio is the closest possible dupe. The Doppio has a slightly smokier and more bitter edge, but when mixed with oat milk or standard froth, many are claiming to struggle to differentiate between them. However, as a double espresso, the difference in Doppio's boldness versus Leggero's mildness is more apparent.
Failing that, the Bianco Piccolo is similar, just with a darker roast that fans of strong coffee may actually prefer. The surviving Bianco line has a "sisters, not twins" style appeal. Many variations are easily adjustable by adding syrup, too — maybe you'll secure that Leggero caramel effect after all? Or, for the brave amongst us, don't be afraid to mix Nespresso pods for a more complex espresso flavor.