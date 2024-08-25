The Discontinued Nespresso Vertuo Pod That Fans Miss Dearly

It's with wishful thinking that we imagine a world where the phrase, "All good things must come to an end," doesn't apply. Unfortunately for Nespresso Vertuo lovers, the biscuity Bianco Leggero has, indeed, been discontinued. This creamy and decadent pod was a fan favorite for lattes or cappuccinos, leading to much confusion about why Nespresso would choose to pause such a popular product. It had a remarkably low bitterness when paired with milk, scoring just one out of five on the company's ranking system. Tasting notes included a natural caramel — creating a sweet treat for an early morning start. The standalone flavor was so popular that drinkers reported not relying upon syrups to boost its taste.

There's no update about a potential relaunch and a firm out-of-stock message is present on the official Nespresso website. This is a shame, as every pod has different characteristics and brewing processes; that's the reason every Nespresso pod has a unique barcode. Losing Bianco Leggero has certainly ruffled some feathers.