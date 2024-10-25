Bianco Forte, Doppio, And Piccolo: What's The Difference Between The Nespresso Pods?

Bianco Forte is the only Vertuo pod from the original Barista Creations line that has remained unchanged since its introduction. The word forte means "strong" in Italian and represents the pod's powerful flavor of roasted coffee. Bianco Forte is rated four out of five on Nespresso's bitterness scale and is intended to be served with just a splash of milk to soften the edge. The pod yields just under 8 ounces of coffee and contains 160 milligrams of caffeine per serving.

Bianco Forte is a blend of Kenyan and Colombian Arabica beans, carrying roasted and cereal flavor notes. Inspired by baristas in Melbourne, the goal of this blend is to retain a powerful coffee flavor when mixed with milk. It's the ideal pod for making a Reverso Intenso: Start with about 2 ounces of cold milk with the Forte pod extracted on top.

The pods retail for $1.25 per pod (or $12.50 for a sleeve of 10), making them the priciest options in the Bianco line — but also the ones that yield the largest volume of coffee with the most caffeine content per serving. If you like the robust flavor of coffee that's only slightly diluted by milk, and will properly wake you up on a drowsy Monday morning, this is the pod to go with.

