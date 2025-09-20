The Worst Store-Bought Chicken Noodle Soup Is So Bland It Barely Counts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken noodle soup is the most classic example of healing, comforting sustenance that we've all gulped down on a sick day. Consequently, it's almost always on the lineup for every canned soup brand out there. Tasting Table tried and ranked 15 different brands of canned chicken noodle soup to find the cans to pick up and those to avoid. The worst overall was Health Valley organic chicken noodle soup. We based the ranking on quality of ingredients, consistency, and flavor. While we generally liked the idea of whole, organic ingredients and a low sodium, chemical-free canned soup, the problem with Health Valley's store-bought soups is a complete lack of flavor.

The broth should be equal parts savory and aromatic, thanks to chicken bones or carcass being stewed with foundational vegetables like carrots, celery, and onions. The amount of sodium found in competitor brands may be excessive, but salt is crucial to bringing out the comforting, savory flavor profile of the broth itself. Unfortunately, there was no salt at all, nor were there any other seasonings to compensate. This soup also lacked all the other ingredients on its minimalist list. The dark meat chicken, a tender and flavorful choice compared to the drier white meat, was as scarce as the noodles and sliced carrots. In the end we were left with a big bowl of tasteless broth that a small sprinkling of boiled veggies, pasta, and carrots couldn't correct.