The Problem With Health Valley's Store-Bought Soups Is Impossible To Ignore
Canned soup is a go-to grocery item for shoppers, as it delivers a delicious and satisfying meal in just a few minutes — plus, there's little more to do than open the can and dump the soup in a pot or bowl and heat it up. Luckily, these days, there are many healthy soup brands that stock grocery store shelves, offering shoppers canned and boxed soups that are better for you than their sodium-filled counterparts. Health Valley is one such brand, with its lineup of organic soups that promise lower sodium and minimal ingredients. Unfortunately, though, minimal ingredients equals minimal flavor in this case. Health Valley is one store-bought soup to steer clear of; the company's soups are so bland they just aren't enjoyable.
To be fair, this brand prides itself on being low-sodium, advertising that it only uses as much salt as it finds necessary rather than dumping in an absurd amount. The company puts the basics in the can and leaves much of the seasoning to the customer. However, one of the main points of buying canned soup is to avoid having to cook, and this brand's offerings fall so short on flavor that they require doctoring up to make it a satisfying meal. You're way better off reaching for a brand like Amy's, Annie's, or Whole Foods 365 for organic, healthier soups that are actually tasty.
Hacking Health Valley soups (and other store-bought soups) for homemade flavor
If you're okay with putting in some elbow grease, there are, thankfully, many ways to improve store-bought canned soup from Health Valley or any other company. You can bulk up canned soup by adding fats like olive oil or butter, thickening it with a roux, giving it a deep umami flavor with soy sauce, or brightening it with fresh herbs. One of our best tips is to add truffle salt to canned soup for an instant gourmet flavor, and we already know Health Valley definitely needs a bump of flavor and salt.
You can also use those cans for cooking rather than simply eating straight from them. Cook down a can of tomato soup and use it as sauce for a lasagna shortcut. You can use any "cream of" soup in scalloped potatoes to take them to the next level. And, of course, canned soups always come in handy when making all sorts of casseroles, from tuna to green bean.