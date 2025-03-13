The Problem With Health Valley's Store-Bought Soups Is Impossible To Ignore

Canned soup is a go-to grocery item for shoppers, as it delivers a delicious and satisfying meal in just a few minutes — plus, there's little more to do than open the can and dump the soup in a pot or bowl and heat it up. Luckily, these days, there are many healthy soup brands that stock grocery store shelves, offering shoppers canned and boxed soups that are better for you than their sodium-filled counterparts. Health Valley is one such brand, with its lineup of organic soups that promise lower sodium and minimal ingredients. Unfortunately, though, minimal ingredients equals minimal flavor in this case. Health Valley is one store-bought soup to steer clear of; the company's soups are so bland they just aren't enjoyable.

To be fair, this brand prides itself on being low-sodium, advertising that it only uses as much salt as it finds necessary rather than dumping in an absurd amount. The company puts the basics in the can and leaves much of the seasoning to the customer. However, one of the main points of buying canned soup is to avoid having to cook, and this brand's offerings fall so short on flavor that they require doctoring up to make it a satisfying meal. You're way better off reaching for a brand like Amy's, Annie's, or Whole Foods 365 for organic, healthier soups that are actually tasty.