Bulk Up Basic Canned Soup With A Helping Of Nutritional Fats

If the soup you've poured out of a can into the pot on your stove looks disappointingly lean, you have ways to add texture and taste to the pre-made mixture. Look to give your soupy meal both a nutritional and aesthetic boost with added sprinkles of nuts and seeds, slices of avocado, drizzles of olive oil, or spoonfuls of melted ghee. Not only will the inclusion of these heart-supporting ingredients add texture to steaming bowls of soup, but the easy additions can create a more filling and satisfying dish.

Spoonfuls of flaxseeds or walnuts can quickly adorn ladled soup bowls, while roasted almonds and hazelnuts can bring warm, earthy flavors to soups in need of extra TLC. Quick swirls of peanut butter, cashew butter, or tahini offer a satisfying creamy texture to thin canned soups, and the presence of these added unsaturated fats can improve cholesterol levels and ease inflammation in the body. Talk about a win-win for a quick and tasty meal.