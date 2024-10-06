Save Time While Making Lasagna With An Easy Canned Soup Shortcut

Lasagna is a classic comfort food, but the traditional recipe can take hours to prepare. Between making the sauce, layering ingredients, and waiting for everything to bake, it can feel like an all-day affair. Luckily, there's a simple shortcut to cut down on time without losing any of the flavor. Next time you make lasagna, skip the lengthy sauce preparation and opt for a can of tomato soup instead. This easy shortcut not only speeds up your prep time but also adds a unique, creamy twist to your classic bolognese lasagna.

To put this shortcut to use, start by preparing your lasagna as usual. Brown the meat with onions and garlic, then add a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and a cup of red wine. Let this mixture simmer for a few minutes to deepen the flavor profile. Now, instead of whipping up a traditional sauce, simply pour in a can of tomato soup. Lower the heat and let the soup and the meat mixture come together for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. As the sauce cooks, it thickens beautifully and is easy to spread across your lasagna layers. Assemble, top with cheese, bake, and then serve! This shortcut not only saves time but also keeps your lasagna deliciously moist.