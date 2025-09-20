Ina Garten Has A Clear Stance On The Divisive Pineapple On Pizza Debate

A chewy crust, melted cheese, and a bright tomato sauce — a piping-hot margherita pizza is a winning combo. But additional ingredients are another story. With an infinite number of unique pizza toppings from scrapple to sauerkraut and even reindeer sausage, it's not surprising that some are dealbreakers for even the staunchest pizza lovers. In a playful round of "Hot or Not?," shown on "Today," Ina Garten revealed her opinion of the divisive option of pineapple on pizza and she didn't mince words. "Pineapple pizza — Eugh!" laughed The Barefoot Contessa, "Definitely not hot."

The Food Network alum and cookbook author isn't the only celebrity that feels that way. Pineapple pizza is also something Gordon Ramsay would absolutely never order. Another notable dissident is Stanley Tucci, who told "Today" that he tried it once as a kid but has since blocked it out. The beloved actor and author of "Taste: My Life Through Food," confessed that "just the thought of it is gross." Italian celebrity chef, Gino D'Acampo, is equally passionate about his opposition, declaring (with a fist), "Pineapple should never be on a pizza!" on the British show "This Morning." Fans of the sweet, juicy addition will be happy to know there's at least one celebrity chef who ardently stands for their freedom of topping — Alton Brown, who is happy to top pizza with pineapple.