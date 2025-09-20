This Creamy Cheese Easily Takes The Crown For Best At Aldi
There's something so satisfying about a creamy, gooey, rich cheese that is flavorful but isn't too strong that it competes with the other flavors on your plate. But it can be difficult to find that perfectly balanced cheese. There are simple ways to elevate Brie cheese if you find that you've purchased a sub-par Brie, as not all grocery store cheeses are winners, but thankfully, the Double Crème Brie from Aldi is so great that it needs no doctoring up; it's delicious all on its own.
Out of 14 Aldi cheeses ranked by our taste tester, the Double Crème Brie was far and away the best cheese. A double-cream cheese means the cheese has at least 60% butterfat (but no more than 75%), and this is ensured by adding additional cream to the milk before the curds begin to form. This higher level of butterfat gives the cheese a rich mouthfeel and a thicker yet still creamy texture that coats your tongue without being overwhelming.
Our taste tester felt that, like any Brie worth its weight, Aldi's Brie had "a distinctly rich, buttery, and creamy flavor profile" that did not disappoint. But it still finished with a bit of a sharp note, which some lesser Bries can lack. Our taste tester also loved Aldi's Double Crème Brie for its versatility, calling it the "absolute perfect companion" for any sort of bread or cracker you prefer, and saying it would be a great addition to any cheese or charcuterie spread, as it would complement a wide range of flavors without overwhelming them.
Aldi's Double Crème Brie has an extra creamy center
The texture of the creamy innards of a Brie cheese can vary depending on how long the cheese has been aged. And, as long as you don't go past the expiration date, you can let the small wheel of bloomy rind cheese ripen slightly in your refrigerator for a week or two if you'd like a slightly softer center. We don't recommend trying to age a Brie nor allowing it to ripen any longer than that, however, as Brie is meant to be eaten when it's young. Additionally, the cheese will soften up a bit as it comes to room temperature, as it will be at its firmest straight from the fridge, no matter how old it is.
Once you have Aldi's Double Crème Brie in your clutches, make sure you know how to serve and eat it like an expert so you get the most out of the creamy cheese. The cheese is excellent on its own or as the star of a cheese and charcuterie board, but it's also great for a plethora of dishes. You could slice it up and make a French-inspired turkey and Brie sandwich on a baguette with Dijon mustard and arugula, or wrap it up in puff pastry and bake it in your air fryer to gooey perfection. The next time you visit an Aldi supermarket, keep an eye out for the best cheeses you can buy there.