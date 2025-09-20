This Creamy Cheese Easily Takes The Crown For Best At Aldi

There's something so satisfying about a creamy, gooey, rich cheese that is flavorful but isn't too strong that it competes with the other flavors on your plate. But it can be difficult to find that perfectly balanced cheese. There are simple ways to elevate Brie cheese if you find that you've purchased a sub-par Brie, as not all grocery store cheeses are winners, but thankfully, the Double Crème Brie from Aldi is so great that it needs no doctoring up; it's delicious all on its own.

Out of 14 Aldi cheeses ranked by our taste tester, the Double Crème Brie was far and away the best cheese. A double-cream cheese means the cheese has at least 60% butterfat (but no more than 75%), and this is ensured by adding additional cream to the milk before the curds begin to form. This higher level of butterfat gives the cheese a rich mouthfeel and a thicker yet still creamy texture that coats your tongue without being overwhelming.

Our taste tester felt that, like any Brie worth its weight, Aldi's Brie had "a distinctly rich, buttery, and creamy flavor profile" that did not disappoint. But it still finished with a bit of a sharp note, which some lesser Bries can lack. Our taste tester also loved Aldi's Double Crème Brie for its versatility, calling it the "absolute perfect companion" for any sort of bread or cracker you prefer, and saying it would be a great addition to any cheese or charcuterie spread, as it would complement a wide range of flavors without overwhelming them.