For The Fastest Baked Brie, Skip Your Oven

Baked brie must be baked and the go-to appliance to get it done is typically the conventional oven in your home kitchen. It's the traditional technique to turn that wheel of creamy cheese into gooey deliciousness whether it's wrapped in phyllo dough or not. These days, however, most of us have a handy air fryer on the counter and there are a few key reasons to make the baked brie right in that basket.

Out of the best cheeses to cook in an air fryer, brie is a great option because it makes the baked appetizer in much less time. For reference, baked brie in the old oven can take up to 40 minutes. Meanwhile, the air fryer's rapid heat circulation can result in baked brie in as little as 10 minutes — and it won't take as long to preheat. It can also be an easier mess to clean up, especially if you line the air fryer basket with parchment paper or a silicon insert. Additionally, using an air fryer instead of other appliances is an energy-saving kitchen tip since it reduces energy consumption.