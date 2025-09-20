Our Least Favorite Nespresso Vertuo Variety Pack Seriously Lacks In Variety

Nespresso makes so many different kinds of coffee pods that it can be hard to know where to start. That's why the brand sells a plethora of variety packs to sample multiple roasts and blends at once, but some variety packs leave something to be desired.

We recently tried and ranked every Nespresso Vertuo variety pack and were left unimpressed by the Cold Brew Starter Pack. Our biggest issue with this sampler pack is that it isn't a variety pack at all. The starter pack only offers the brand's cold brew pods rather than a spread of different kinds. To be fair, Nespresso only makes one kind of cold brew pod for the Vertuo machine, so there aren't any other blends or flavors to be offered. Ultimately, this variety pack paled in comparison to the others that offered a selection of pods. What the Cold Brew Starter Pack lacks in variety, it makes up for in accessories. This Starter Pack comes with two sleeves of cold brew style pods and two cold coffee glasses and is priced at $51.40. Overall, we didn't dislike this variety pack, but we felt Nespresso offers several better and more versatile choices.