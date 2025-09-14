The Underrated Nespresso Pod That Fans Say Makes Perfect Iced Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee pods are the go-to for fuss-free espresso drinks — just pop in your favorite flavor, push a button, and out comes a cup of steaming-hot java topped with delectable, natural crema. But which is the best pod if you're craving a similar experience in a cold-drink version? A whole lot of folks claim that the perfect solution is the Nespresso Ice Leggero pod. It's a light-medium roast created especially for iced coffee.

Tucked within that Ice Leggero pod is a mix of Ethiopian and Peruvian Arabica coffees — with the Ethiopian bringing bright, fruity notes, and the Peruvian adding compatible toasty, biscuity, cereal-like tones. The beans get split-roasted, allowing specific characteristics to emerge: The short, light roast helps preserve floral notes, while the medium roast creates balance and roundness. It's part of the Barista Creations collection, available for Nespresso's Vertuo line of coffees and machines. As such, it presents in the larger, round, barcoded pods rather than the smaller capsules made for the Original Nespresso line. This Ice Leggero pod falls within the double espresso category, delivering 2.7 ounces of espresso into your cup.

The brew still arrives hot, with the crucial velvety crema, but when combined with ice, plus milk or extra water if desired, it transforms into a full glass of perfectly flavored iced coffee. Even if the espresso gets diluted by the ice, it still — by design through grinding and roasting techniques — retains the defining espresso flavor. This pod routinely receives praise from Nespresso fans, including myself.