The Underrated Nespresso Pod That Fans Say Makes Perfect Iced Coffee
Coffee pods are the go-to for fuss-free espresso drinks — just pop in your favorite flavor, push a button, and out comes a cup of steaming-hot java topped with delectable, natural crema. But which is the best pod if you're craving a similar experience in a cold-drink version? A whole lot of folks claim that the perfect solution is the Nespresso Ice Leggero pod. It's a light-medium roast created especially for iced coffee.
Tucked within that Ice Leggero pod is a mix of Ethiopian and Peruvian Arabica coffees — with the Ethiopian bringing bright, fruity notes, and the Peruvian adding compatible toasty, biscuity, cereal-like tones. The beans get split-roasted, allowing specific characteristics to emerge: The short, light roast helps preserve floral notes, while the medium roast creates balance and roundness. It's part of the Barista Creations collection, available for Nespresso's Vertuo line of coffees and machines. As such, it presents in the larger, round, barcoded pods rather than the smaller capsules made for the Original Nespresso line. This Ice Leggero pod falls within the double espresso category, delivering 2.7 ounces of espresso into your cup.
The brew still arrives hot, with the crucial velvety crema, but when combined with ice, plus milk or extra water if desired, it transforms into a full glass of perfectly flavored iced coffee. Even if the espresso gets diluted by the ice, it still — by design through grinding and roasting techniques — retains the defining espresso flavor. This pod routinely receives praise from Nespresso fans, including myself.
Pod praise for underrated Nespresso Ice Leggero
With plenty of pods in Nespresso's coffee collections, including Signature pods and limited-time offerings, some never get the attention they deserve. In fact, Ice Leggero landed on our own Tasting Table list of 13 underrated Nespresso pod you need to try. It sits on that list partially because, as one of only two iced coffees offered, it's simply a category that's overlooked anyway. But within the Nespresso community of devoted iced-coffee consumers, the reviews are primarily very positive.
Ice Leggero pods are available on Amazon, leading to more than 5,000 reviews with an overall 4.7 stars. Many note the high quality, smoothness, balanced flavor, versatility, and relatively affordable price. One reviewer explains how they previously paid $6 for a café caramel macchiato but now make one at home with Ice Leggero, milk, caramel syrup, and ice, stating that it's "incredibly delicious." Another praised how the flavor holds up over ice, recommending it as a base for iced oat-milk lattes or shaken brown-sugar oat-milk lattes, saying it stays flavorful even when chilled. Target customers give similar high ratings, noting things like the excellent crema, making the drink feel fancy, with one describing it as "like a cold brew latte with attitude."
Since pods only sell in sleeves of 10, positive reviews make it easier to take the plunge. Alternatively, the Ice Leggero often enters the rotation of free two-pod samples arriving with online orders, so if you're not in a hurry, you could simply wait for that option. It's a good way to try out both Nespresso iced coffee creations: Ice Leggero and Ice Forte, which is a darker roast with bolder flavors that might suit some people who like a big hitting iced coffee.