Here Are The Worst Snacks You Can Find At Disney World

Planning a vacation to Walt Disney World is as fun as it is overwhelming. There's so much to think about. You need to choose the best restaurants (though our Magic Kingdom dining guide can help you with that), plan out your days, and create a budget to help manage the expenses. Ideally, every dollar you spend will feel well spent, but it doesn't always turn out that way. In fact, I've had my share of disappointing snacks, even at the most magical place on earth. To help you avoid such a fate, I've collected some of the worst snacks you can buy during your time at Disney World.

To end up on this list, the snack needed to have a less-than-stellar flavor, texture, and possibly presentation, or simply be a horrible snack to enjoy in the theme park. If any of these options happen to be one of your favorite snacks at Disney World, please don't be offended. These conclusions are based on my own experiences.