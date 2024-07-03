What To Know About Disney World's Official Coffee Brand, Joffrey's

Even at the Happiest Place on Earth, among ornate and fantastical castles, nostalgic and heartwarming characters, and show-stopping, immersive attractions, coffee is still a necessity for many people; what's the point in going to Disney World if you can't even stay awake through the incessantly hot Florida day? If you go to Starbucks every day, you can still get your usual drink at a select few locations in the parks. But if you truly want the Disney experience, stick to Disney's official coffee brand, Joffrey's Coffee and Tea Company.

The history of Joffrey's is pretty vague: The small, specialty coffee brand opened its first store in 1984 in Tampa, Florida. Joffrey's was the first of its kind in the area, serving blends made from specialty-grade Arabica beans from all over the world. Who exactly started the company is difficult, if not impossible, to find, though the face of the company and roast-developer, Chris de Mezzo, has been with Joffrey's since 1986. De Mezzo has played an important role in the company for decades and actually received the first call from the Mouse.

The call, from a Disney employee who had visited Joffrey's in Tampa, changed the course of both Joffrey's and Disney's futures. What started as small kiosks across various Disney locations ended, in 2012, with an official collaboration. Since 2012, the small-town specialty coffee roaster has been the official brand of coffee at Disney World Resort, Disneyland, and Disney Vacation Club.