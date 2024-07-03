What To Know About Disney World's Official Coffee Brand, Joffrey's
Even at the Happiest Place on Earth, among ornate and fantastical castles, nostalgic and heartwarming characters, and show-stopping, immersive attractions, coffee is still a necessity for many people; what's the point in going to Disney World if you can't even stay awake through the incessantly hot Florida day? If you go to Starbucks every day, you can still get your usual drink at a select few locations in the parks. But if you truly want the Disney experience, stick to Disney's official coffee brand, Joffrey's Coffee and Tea Company.
The history of Joffrey's is pretty vague: The small, specialty coffee brand opened its first store in 1984 in Tampa, Florida. Joffrey's was the first of its kind in the area, serving blends made from specialty-grade Arabica beans from all over the world. Who exactly started the company is difficult, if not impossible, to find, though the face of the company and roast-developer, Chris de Mezzo, has been with Joffrey's since 1986. De Mezzo has played an important role in the company for decades and actually received the first call from the Mouse.
The call, from a Disney employee who had visited Joffrey's in Tampa, changed the course of both Joffrey's and Disney's futures. What started as small kiosks across various Disney locations ended, in 2012, with an official collaboration. Since 2012, the small-town specialty coffee roaster has been the official brand of coffee at Disney World Resort, Disneyland, and Disney Vacation Club.
Beans, blends, and bountiful beverages
Within Disney World parks alone there are over 20 Joffrey's kiosks, all of which have unique and immersive theming (no two Joffrey's look the same at Disney). These small cafes aren't the only place to get a specialty blend — anywhere that sells coffee, unless specified as a Starbucks, is selling Joffrey's, and many places even have their own exclusive blend. Joffrey's sells many of the park and resort blends online, in addition to its other Disney collection coffees, and the options are almost endless: a Princess Tiana-inspired beignet roast, complete with hints of honey and powdered sugar; a Kenya-inspired, medium-roast from Animal Kingdom Lodge's Sanaa restaurant; an Ursula brew and Mickey and Minnie lover's blend, both infused with coconut and chocolate; and an upscale sweet and smoky roast straight from Disney's Riviera Resort, just to name a few.
Some locations also serve special Disney or attraction-related drinks. One popular specialty drink is the Mission to S'mores latte, themed to Tomorrowland's atmosphere of space exploration, a beverage that boasts rich, artisan espresso mixed with chocolate and marshmallow syrup, and is topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs, and mini marshmallows. At the Royal Anandapur Tea Company kiosk in Animal Kingdom, guests can enjoy a Lion's Latte filled with white chocolate sauce and coconut syrup, and topped with whipped cream and coconut. With all the specialty blends, unique drinks, and themed beverages, it seems the collaboration between Joffrey's high-quality beans and Disney's inventive fervor is the perfect match.