Disney's New Ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Takes Inspiration From A Real Life Chef

If you're familiar with Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" but unaware of the person who inspired much of Tiana's story, you're missing out on a remarkable woman. Known as the "Queen of Creole Cuisine," Leah Chase started her professional culinary journey as a waitress in New Orleans' French Quarter. After marrying musician Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr., she began helping run the family business. At the time, the eatery was a sandwich shop that specalized in po'boys (which can still be found on the restaurant's lunch menu today). Eventually the Chases built the small business into a fine dining restaurant that — thanks to their community activism, fantastic food, and gracious hospitality — became a neighborhood staple.

Mrs. Chase was known for her dedication to her community, with her grandson, Dook Chase, sharing "her work ethic, her love of people, her love of community, it's been unmatched." The restaurant was central to New Orleans' Civil Rights Movement, defying segregation laws by hosting integrated meetings and celebrations. Figures such as Thurgood Marshall, Martin Luther King Jr., and Ray Charles are known to have visited the restaurant for a taste of Mrs. Chase's cooking, Mr. Chase's jazz music, and thought-provoking conversations.

Chef Leah Chase's culinary legacy lives on at Dooky Chase's Restaurant, where her grandson has taken up her role as executive chef. Not only does the restaurant serve up her classic Creole recipes, but it continues to put the community first. "That's what we aspire to, that's what gives me the passion," he explained. "There are very few industries that touch people the way food does. [It] brings us all together, it unites us all."